Enjoy the NY International Film Festival At Home With Staten Island Museum

Grab some popcorn and get ready for a fun, artful film experience for kids and adults alike. With these hour-long screenings of the best of the New York International Children's Film Festival's short films, the Staten Island Museum is excited to bring some inspired storytelling and hilarity to your home screen. Two short film programs are available, Kid Flicks One recommended for ages 3+, and Kid Flicks Two for ages 8+. Have a great film experience with your kids, with plenty of ideas and themes to talk about long after the screening is done (and you'll have 48 hours to rewatch as much as you'd like!).

Passes are $6.99 for each collection per household and films are available to view for up to 48 hours once purchased. The films will be available from May 8 - 17, 2020 through Vimeo and can be watched on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.

All proceeds will benefit the Staten Island Museum and the New York International Children's Film Festival.

"We are delighted to bring the New York International Children's Film Festival into people's homes to experience. With themes that explore growth and transformation and how our choices really matter, these clever stories really make an impact," said Janice Monger, Staten Island Museum President & CEO.

Each year NYICFF scours the globe for the best new films from around the world. Join the Staten Island Museum for an afternoon or an evening of audience favorites and award-winners from the USA, France, Guatemala, Australia, Russia, Columbia, and more. This dynamic series spotlights the shared experience of being a kid, no matter where you live, with a wide-range of artful animation and live action shorts.

Schedule and Program Information:

May 8 - May 17, 2020

Program Descriptions:

Kid Flicks One

Bigger, brighter, bolder-change is in the air in NYICFF Kid Flicks 1, brimming with fun and clever stories

of growth and transformation. If you've ever been the youngest of the group, you'll sympathize with the little tadpole who always falls a tad behind in the charming KUAP. Catching up on penmanship is the name of the game if you want to graduate from pencils in the winning doc Pen License. Then little ones are in charge and grown-ups get to play when the hilarious Flipped reworks the script. These shorts and so much more await you! Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Kid Flicks Two

These short films from the New York International Children's Film Festival show that playfulness, big ideas, and feelings small and large are all just fine! With these great films for slightly older kids, you'll have plenty of inspiration to continue the conversation with your kids long after the screening is done.

Take a wild ride and harness the (cat) power of the cosmos with the quirky film Catmos. If you're curious about more earthly matters, take a page out of a Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl. And whether their tastes lean umami or sweet, the duo in Mogu & Perol just might convince you there is simply nothing more delish than a warm friendship.

For great films for kids ready to grow in experiences and ideas, NYICFF's Kid Flicks Two is just the ticket! Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Visit the www.StatenIslandMuseum.org for tickets and the full list of films and to watch the trailer.





