Encores! INTO THE WOODS' Brooke Ishibashi Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Brooke Ishibashi (Florinda) developed and originated "Neary" in Cambodian Rock Band (South Coast Repertory, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse), to the yellow house (La Jolla Playhouse). National Councilor, Actors' Equity Association; Fair Wage Onstage core member; NYCLU Artist Ambassador; co-founder of Be An #ArtsHero/Arts Workers United. Arts & culture contributes $919 billion+ to the U.S. economy and employs 5.2 million+ arts workers. There is no American economic recovery without an arts & culture recovery. BeAnArtsHero.com

Performances officially began May 4 for New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two week run of Into the Woods is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim.

Neil Patrick Harris plays The Baker in a cast that also features Sara Bareilles, Denée Benton, Gavin Creel, Jordan Donica, Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Ann Harada, Heather Headley, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Julia Lester, Lauren Mitchell, Shereen Pimentel, Cole Thompson, and David Turner. Joining the company for a finale that highlights the ways theater connects us across time is a 72 person, multigenerational community chorus of New York City seniors and public school students from City Center's Education Department partners, Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, Louis Armstrong Middle School, and Rosie's Theater Kids.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos, the Tony honored Encores! series broadens its embrace with three expressions of musical theater revivals: unearthing hidden gems, an artist's personal lens, and celebrating a classic musical that connects us across generations. Encores! Into the Woods represents this third tenet and ushers in a new annual tradition at City Center celebrating iconic musicals.

The final performance of Into the Woods on May 15 will be dedicated to outgoing Encores! Music Director Rob Berman for his 15 years as Encores! Music Director. He will return in future seasons as a guest music director.

