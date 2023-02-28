Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS Tour at the Kennedy Center

Engagements are set for Boston, Massachusetts; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Charlotte, North Carolina and more.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The tour James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods has officially opened at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC!

Check out photos from opening night below!

The complete cast of Into the Woods - many coming direct from the Broadway production - includes Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Diane Phelan as Cinderella, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Jason Forbach as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Rayanne Gonzales as Jack's Mother (DC only), David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Josh Breckenridge as Cinderella's Father, Felicia Curry as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel with Erica Durham, Ellie Fishman, Marya Grandy, Paul Kreppel, Eddie Lopez, Ximone Rose, and Sam Simahk as understudies.

Following Washington, D.C. (Kennedy Center Opera House), engagements are set for Boston, Massachusetts (Emerson Colonial Theatre); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Miller Theater); Charlotte, North Carolina (Blumenthal Performing Arts Center); Chicago, Illinois (James M. Nederlander Theatre); Nashville, Tennessee (Tennessee Performing Arts Center); Orlando, Florida (Dr. Phillips Center); San Francisco, California (Curran Theater); and Los Angeles, California (Ahmanson Theatre). The production will tech and play preview performances in Buffalo, New York (Shea's Performing Arts Center).

The complete list of engagements is available at https://intothewoodsbway.com.




