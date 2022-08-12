Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Emmy-Winning Television Star Anne Heche Dies at Age 53

The acclaimed actress passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident in Los Angeles.

Aug. 12, 2022  

Emmy Award-winning actress Anne Heche has died from injuries sustained in a car accident last week. She was 53 years old.

Heche was hospitalized for "significant pulmonary injury requiring medical ventilation and burns that require[d] surgical intervention" after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home.

The actress never regained consciousness following the crash, with her reps later confirming that she had suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and was not expected to survive.

Representatives for Heche confirmed her passing in a statment, saying, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend...Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy...Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

In addition to her impressive small screen resume, Heche has two Broadway credits to her name having earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Lily Garland in the 2004 revival of Twentieth Century, a role she would later reprise in Roundabout's 2019 reunion benefit reading of the play. Heche also joined the cast of David Auburn's Proof as Catherine in the summer of 2002.

Heche won a 2004 Emmy Award for her role in the television film Gracie's Choice. Her other notable small screen credits include a four-year run on the series Another World, as well as appearances on Murphy Brown, Ally McBeal, Hung, Chicago P.D., All Rise, Save Me, Menn In Trees, Everwood, and Nip/Tuck. Heche also competed on the long-running reality hit Dancing with the Stars.

Heche also boasted numerous big screen credits including a starring turn in the remake of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, Wag the Dog, Six Days, Seven Nights, and John Q.



