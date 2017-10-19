Emma Rice to Bring BRIEF ENCOUNTER to UK

According to the Daily Mail, director Emma Rice will soon depart the Shakespeare's Globe to bring her production of Noel Coward's Brief Encounter to the UK alongside producers David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers.

The production will play The Empire in the Haymarket beginning March 2. It also plays Birmingham Rep beginning February 2, and the Lowry in Salford starting February 19.



Brief Encounter is an imaginative new work that combines elements of Noel Coward's beloved screenplay, and the one act play on which it was based, with song, dance and Technicolor displays of emotion.



This breakout hit from London's Kneehigh Theatre played a sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, NY and has also played critically acclaimed engagements at ACT and the Guthrie Theater.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles