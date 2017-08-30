Emily Skeggs, Andrew Kober, Etai Benson and More Sing the Tunes of Noel Carey Tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below

Composer/lyricist Noel Carey returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a jam-packed night of exciting original musical theatre in "Opening Numbers by Noel Carey."

Join this award-winning writer for an evening of opening numbers as he invites the audience into the worlds of eight brand new musicals. Delivered by a cast of Broadway all-stars, this night features music from an array of shows including Zazou, The Showmen, and Seven Minutes in Heaven, as well as new twists on Dickens and many more. Noel's shows have received development through his years at the BMI Workshop, as well as regional appearances at Barrington Stage and the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, among others.

Rounding out the cast are Tony award nominee Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George), Etai Benson (Broadway-bound The Band's Visit), Bonnie Milligan (Gigantic), Emily Borromeo (School of Rock), Abby Goldfarb (Milk and Honey), Natalie Walker, Brittany Proia, Max Sangerman, Kristen Michelle, Sarah Stevens, David De Almo, and Nick Siccone. The evening is directed by Max Friedman (Midnight at The Never Get).

"Opening Numbers by Noel Carey" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) tonight, August 30, 2017 at 9:30. There is a $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Noel came to New York to join the BMI Musical Theatre workshop as a composer/lyricist, through which he received the 2013 Jerry Harrington Musical Theatre Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement. Since then his work as been featured at regional theaters, colleges, cabarets and everywhere in between. He is also an actor, most recently seen as Detective Marcus in the National Tour of Murder for Two, as well as Jerry Lee Lewis in various regional productions of Million Dollar Quartet. He is also the co-creator of the award-winning web series Brooklyn Sound, which took laurels at last year's New York Television Festival (Comedy Central Development Deal), as well as the Streamy Awards (Best Indie).

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles