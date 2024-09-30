Emily Simonian Named As 2024 Grant Recipient With The Armenian International Women's Association

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On September 27, 2024, Armenian-American composer, lyricist, and librettist Emily Simonian was honored as the sole recipient of the 2024 Laurel Karabian Fund for the Arts. This prestigious grant, awarded by the Armenian International Women's Association, is a highly competitive international opportunity open to female creatives of Armenian ancestry. Simonian will use the grant to fund a concert reading of her forthcoming musical, When Two of Us Meet.

When Two of Us Meet tells the powerful story of Simonian's ancestors, who fled Armenia in the early 20th century and chronicles their journey as they navigated personal and cultural transformations in America. The musical blends historical and personal drama, offering a warm and nostalgic reflection on human resilience, family love, and the immigrant experience.

Simonian's contemporary, catchy songwriting style has been likened to the critically acclaimed Hamilton, while her use of traditional Armenian instrumentation is reminiscent of the classic Fiddler on the Roof. She hopes that When Two of Us Meet will resonate universally, allowing every culture to see their own family stories in the narrative.

The concert reading will take place in New York City in Spring 2025, with the date and venue to be announced.

For more information about Emily Simonian and her upcoming musical When Two of Us Meet, please visit: www.whentwoofusmeetmusical.com.