Emilia Clarke Hopes Her West End Debut Will Go Better Than Her 'Catastrophic' Broadway Debut

Emilia Clarke plans to make her West End debut in Anton Chekhov's The Seagull as Nina. After a pandemic delay, she looks forward to perfoming on stage again and hopes that it goes better than her 2013 Broadway debut in BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S. In a recent interview with BBC, Clarke explains that her time in BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S was a "catastrophic failure", and that THE SEAGULL is "10 times more frightening because there'll be people wanting to go and say, 'Well she can only act on camera, she clearly can't act on stage". Read the rest of the interview HERE

Now twelve years from the beginning of her Game of Thrones journey where she played Daenerys Targaryen, she hopes fans can see beyond her screen fame. She adds that there will be no nudity or dragons in SEAGULL, so fans can take that as they will.

Clarke will be acting alongside Jason Barnett, Robert Glenister, Tom Rhys Harries, Mika Onyx Johnson, Gerald Kyd, Daniel Monks, Sara Powell, Indira Varma, and Sophie Wu at The Harold Pinter Theatre.

The show will run June 29 - September 10 and tickets are on sale from £25.

THE SEAGULL

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Emilia Clarke's theatre credits include BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S (Cort Theatre, New York). Her television credits include as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones; and for film, Spike Island, Dom Hemingway, Terminator: Genisys, Me Before You, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Last Christmas.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner