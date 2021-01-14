Emanuel Ax, Richard Goode, Daniil Trifonov and More Announced for 92Y's Winter/Spring Season

92Y has announced a formidable lineup for its winter/spring season of streaming concerts, February 1 - May 26. From Ax to Vieaux, this season's performers embody the excellence in performance and presentation that audiences have come to expect from 92Y's online recitals. All thirteen programs are world premiere webcasts; eight will stream live in real time from 92Y's Kaufmann Concert Hall, with the other five newly recorded. All concerts take place at 7:30 pm Eastern Time. Tickets are $20 per concert, $100 for all thirteen by subscription until January 22, or $130 after that. The four guitar recitals are available as a package for $50. Tickets are available here

Along with marquee recitalists such as Emanuel Ax, Anthony McGill, Alisa Weilerstein, Richard Goode, Susanna Phillips, Daniil Trifonov, and Gil Shaham, the winter/spring season spotlights the guitar, with recitals by four of the most eminent guitarists of our time: Manuel Barrueco, Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, Ana Vidovic, and Jason Vieaux - a rare treat for lovers of the instrument.

Artists making their 92Y debuts this season include leading flutist Brandon Patrick George of Imani Winds, and the exciting pianist Stewart Goodyear, who has gained particular note for his Beethoven interpretations.

Ensembles include the Brentano String Quartet, joined by violist Hsin-Yun Huang in a program of Mozart's enchanting string quintets; members of The Knights, who will accompany Shaham in a novel chamber arrangement of Beethoven's Violin Concerto; and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet, who will join Ax for Dvorak's Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major.

THE PROGRAMS

Monday, February 1: Emanuel Ax, piano with New York Philharmonic String Quartet

World-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax joins friends and longtime collaborators the New York Philharmonic String Quartet. The Quartet takes the stage in Beethoven's boldly beautiful F-Minor Quartet, "Serioso," before Ax joins for a chamber music jewel, Dvořák's exuberant and songful Piano Quintet.

Wednesday, February 3: Brentano String Quartet with Hsin-Yun Huang, viola LIVE

The esteemed Brentano String Quartet, whose performances The Independent (London) calls "passionate, uninhibited and spellbinding," returns to our stage for an encore appearance with the superb violist Hsin-Yun Huang. Although Mozart's six string quintets are not often performed, they number among the finest examples of his chamber music writing. Mozart loved the rich sound of the viola - his own instrument of choice when he played chamber music with friends. The ensemble performs three of the works, finishing with a masterpiece of the genre, the G-Minor Quintet, which culminates in a finale infused with joy.

Saturday, February 13: Richard Goode, piano LIVE

Cited by the Washington Post as "one of the finest pianists in the world," Richard Goode brings his immense artistry, emotional power and depth to music that has been his lifelong focus. Goode begins his program with late Mozart in the composer's gorgeous Adagio in B Minor, K. 540. He brings nobility and sensitivity to Beethoven's Sonata in A Major, Op. 101, which reveals the composer's venture into a new emotionally expressive space, before closing with Book 1 of Debussy's evanescent Preludes. An exquisite program from one of today's true poets of the piano.

Thursday, February 18: Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, guitar

Widely considered the successor to the great Andrés Segovia, and among the world's most sought-after soloists, Pablo Sáinz-Villegas returns to the stage that first introduced him to the American guitar world. His program consists of the Spanish repertoire that is at the heart of his artistry - music by Granados, Rodrigo, Tárrega and Albéniz, including the iconic and evocative Leyenda/Asturias. The program showcases the brilliant technique, deep musicality, passionate intensity and shimmering tones that have made Sáinz-Villegas synonymous with "the soul of the Spanish guitar."

Saturday, March 6: Ana Vidovic, guitar LIVE

Writes Classical Guitar magazine, "Ana Vidovic produces so many moments of insight you often feel you are listening to the music for the first time." Among the world's most elite guitarists, Vidovic combines technical mastery, beautiful tone and a refined musicality. A first-prize winner in top competitions in England, Italy and Spain, and student of the legendary Manuel Barrueco, Vidovic returns to the stage where she gave her US debut in a program featuring selections by Bach, Torroba, Giuliani, Barrios and others.

Thursday, March 11: Gil Shaham, violin with musicians from The Knights LIVE

Grammy Award-winning violinist Gil Shaham, whose playing the New York Times has called "ravishing" and "rapturous," returns to 92Y's stage, joining frequent collaborators The Knights. The intriguing program pairs one of the elegant, eye-opening string quartets by 18th century polymath Joseph Boulogne, also known as Chevalier de Saint-Georges with works by Beethoven. Shaham will take the solo role in The Knights' own newly conceived arrangement of Beethoven's Violin Concerto, a work that Shaham has performed with great orchestras worldwide. The 1806 masterwork will be heard in a socially distanced small ensemble format that promises to reveal Beethoven through a fascinating new lens.

"Technically flawless and deeply expressive," wrote The New York Times about the outstanding American cellist Alisa Weilerstein. The Times has likewise described Inon Barnatan as "one of the most admired pianists of his generation." Longtime collaborators and friends, Weilerstein and Barnatan bring their energetic musicality and shared sensibilities to a beautiful program, coupling Falla's folk-inspired Spanish work with Rachmaninoff's rapturous Cello Sonata.

Tuesday, April 13: Daniil Trifonov, piano

The pianist The New York Times called "incandescent" and The Times (London) heralded as "without question the most astounding pianist of our age," Grammy Award-winning Daniil Trifonov returned to 92Y's stage in January 2021 to deliver a stunning solo concert that receives its premiere in this streaming concert. Trifonov displays his extraordinary virtuosity and touch in a trio of works that reveal distinct aspects of his artistry, in luminous Debussy, biting, percussive Prokoviev, and a breathtaking performance of Brahms' F-Minor Sonata, written when the composer was just 20 years old, but full of visionary daring and beauty.

Saturday, April 17: Jason Vieaux, guitar LIVE

Described by NPR as "perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation," Jason Vieaux is also a passionate advocate of new music: twenty-time Grammy-winning guitarist/composer Pat Metheny tapped Vieaux to perform his new four-movement solo guitar suite Four Paths of Light, which opens Metheny's highly anticipated new album, scheduled for release this March. Vieaux will give New York premiere of this work and one of his own compositions, along with his arrangement of a Bach sonata, Leo Brouwer's modern classic El Decamerón Negro and more, in a rich and expansive guitar program spanning more than 300 years.

Saturday, May 1: Manuel Barrueco, guitar

The Los Angeles Times called legendary guitarist Manuel Barrueco "a major artist with remarkable musicianship and a world of technique...simply and consistently awesome." Internationally recognized as one of the greatest guitar masters of our time, Barrueco is praised for his sumptuous sound and uncommon lyrical gifts. Over three decades of performing and nurturing the next generations of classical guitarists, he has helped bring classical guitar to the world's most important music centers and fostered the expansion of its repertoire. Program to be announced.

Wednesday, May 5: Brandon Patrick George, flute; Bryan Wagorn, piano LIVE

A leading soloist, chamber musician and flutist with the acclaimed Imani Winds, Brandon Patrick George makes his 92Y debut with pianist Bryan Wagorn in an adventurous program showcasing the range of his repertoire and passions. Highlighting the program are pioneering composer William Grant Still's impressionistic Pastorela, and award-winning flutist and composer Valerie Coleman's powerful tone poem Wish Sonatine, depicting the historic Middle Passage journey across the Atlantic by enslaved Africans, along with pieces by Schubert, Reinecke and Lili Boulanger.

Tuesday, May 11: Susanna Phillips, soprano; Anthony McGill, clarinet; pianist tba LIVE

Met Opera star Susanna Phillips brings her radiant soprano and presence to 92Y's stage for the first time in a performance with her former Met Orchestra colleague, star clarinetist Anthony McGill. Their program features Schubert's lovely but rarely performed Shepherd on the Rock (Der Hirt auf dem Felsen) - the last of his more than 600 songs - blending the players' sumptuous sounds in this work for soprano, clarinet and piano. Additional pieces are to be announced.

Wednesday, May 26: Stewart Goodyear, piano LIVE

Heralded for his astounding feat of performing all 32 Beethoven sonatas in a single day, Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear brings his formidable talent and deep understanding of Beethoven to his 92Y debut program. He will perform sonatas from Beethoven's early, middle and late periods - the attractive early Op. 28, "Pastorale," folk-inflected Op. 79 and groundbreaking, transcendent final sonata, Op. 111. A microcosm of Goodyear's amazing artistic arsenal.