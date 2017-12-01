Elliott-Chelsea Houses & Fulton House Residents Get Special Experience at Roundabout's DAMN YANKEES

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced a partnership with Education at Roundabout and Google to create two unique opportunities for the residents of the Elliott-Chelsea Houses and Fulton House.

Roundabout, Google and the social service agency Hudson Guild have planned a workshop with Teaching Artists from Education at Roundabout for students and their families to explore Damn Yankees through focused scene work and technical theatre. The participants will then attend the one-night only benefit reading of Damn Yankees and meet the cast, starring Whoopi Goldberg, who grew up in the Elliott-Chelsea Houses.

"We are thrilled to team up with Google for this incredible effort," said Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes. "Both Google and Roundabout have a history of supporting our community in New York, and with the help of our Education team and Roundabout Teaching Artists, we are pleased to offer this experience for the residents of the Elliott-Chelsea Houses. We are especially pleased to support the community Whoopi grew up in by sharing this timeless musical with them."

Google has a long history supporting Chelsea-based community engagement endeavors like the Hudson Guild and the Elliott-Chelsea Houses.

"New York City is home to world-class theatre, art and culture and we've been fortunate enough to call this city home for the last eleven years. Roundabout Theatre Company is doing amazing work in the community and we're so excited to be able to help bring arts education to students and families of the Elliott-Chelsea and Fulton Houses. What makes this opportunity even more exciting to us is the ability to support Whoopi's continued commitment to give back to the community she grew up in. We're honored to be a part of that effort," said William Floyd, Head of External Affairs for Google.

"Art and culture are a central part of Hudson Guild's mission, and are fundamental to our educational, developmental and community-building programming. It is so exciting to partner with Roundabout, Google and the incredible people involved in this workshop and performance. Young people in our after school program will have the chance to explore all aspects of producing a live performance, and then go to Broadway to see theater on the big stage. What a great opportunity to learn about art-and then experience some of the best art in the world!" added Ken Jockers, Executive Director of the Hudson Guild.

Damn Yankees is directed by Kathleen Marshall, with music direction by Rob Berman, and stars Whoopi Goldberg as "Applegate," Maggie Gyllenhaal as "Lola," Matthew Morrison as "Joe Hardy" with Stephen Bogardus as "Joe Boyd," Danny Burstein as "Van Buren," Victoria Clark as "Meg Boyd," Annie Golden as "Doris," Julie Halston as "Sister" and Adrienne Warren as "Gloria Thorpe."

Generous underwriting support for the Damn Yankees Benefit Concert Reading is provided by Roxanne and Scott Bok, Michael T. Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC, Kiendl and John Gordon, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner, and Diane and Tom Tuft.

Tax-deductible benefit tickets are available by calling Roundabout's Development Office at 212-719-9393 ext. 369. General tickets are on sale now.

To purchase tickets at the VIP level and above, or to learn more about Underwriter Packages, contact Natalie Rohr at 212-719-9393 ext. 369; natalier@roundabouttheatre.org.

Select orchestra and mezzanine tickets ($150-$500) are also be available to the general public by calling Roundabout Audience Services at (212) 719-1300 or online at roundabouttheatre.org/damnyankees.

Education at Roundabout turns Roundabout's theaters into classrooms and classrooms into theaters, for more than 30,000 people each year throughout all five boroughs of New York City and around the country. For over 20 years, Roundabout has developed education programs that provide students with access to the arts, encourage social and emotional learning, cultivate skills they will need to succeed in college and careers, and give their teachers the tools to help students flourish. Education at Roundabout has expanded to include diverse programming ranging from student matinees, to classroom residencies and school-wide partnerships in the NYC public schools, to professional development workshops for teachers, to audience engagement programming for our subscribers, to an apprenticeship and internship program, and our after-school program, Student Production Workshop. For more information, visit roundabouttheatre.org/education, and youtube.com.

Roundabout Theater Company makes more than 42,000 affordable tickets available, at prices as low as $10, each season through ACCESS Roundabout.

