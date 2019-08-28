Ellen's Stardust Diner to Feature Broadway Roulette

Best known for its delectable burgers and milkshakes served up by a singing wait staff of aspiring actors and Broadway performers, Ellen's Stardust Diner is expanding its offerings with the announcement of two new partnerships with Beyond Meat and Broadway Roulette. The popular 1950's-themed eatery, located in the heart of Manhattan's Times Square/Theater District, now serves Beyond Meat's Beyond Burger™, the world's first plant-based burger designed to look, cook, and satisfy like beef but is made without GMOs, soy, or gluten.

Diners will also have the chance to win Broadway tickets at Ellen's Stardust Diner by spinning the Broadway Roulette wheel. Broadway Roulette is a fun and easy ticketing platform that surprises users with tickets to top Broadway shows for just $49-$59.

"We are always trying to think of exciting new offerings for our menu and the overall experience at Stardust," explains Ken Sturm, Co-Owner of Ellen's Stardust Diner. "As many people have turned to plant-based diets, we want to be able to offer a burger alternative that those patrons can enjoy - especially since we are famous for our burgers and other American comfort foods. Similarly, being able to treat our customers to free Broadway shows through a new and innovative platform like Broadway Roulette seems like a perfect way of saying 'thank you.'"





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You