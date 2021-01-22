Ellen's Stardust Diner Presents STARDUSTERS Concert Next Weekend

An interactive musical theatre benefit show, Broadway Alive, will stream live from Broadway's iconic Ellen's Stardust Diner, on Saturday, January 30 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT via YouTube, Facebook and BroadwayOnDemand.com.

The concert features the Diner's world-famous singing waitstaff, "The Stardusters," performing some of Broadway's most iconic showtunes-Great White Way hits that have become show-stoppers at the venue. Additionally, the chat thread on BroadwayOnDemand will be moderated by Stardust's very own Broadway song and dance man, Matt DeAngelis.

Opened in 1987, Ellen's Stardust Diner, located in the heart of NYC's Theater District, is a retro 1950s-themed diner, world-renowned for its singing waitstaff. Though currently closed, and despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellen's Stardust Diner has been open throughout 2020 (when allowed, in a limited capacity), providing visitors and locals in New York City with diner comfort food and free live performance.

The hour-long Broadway Alive virtual event will feature eight of the over 60 singing waitstaff employed at the Diner. Chrissy Albanese, Amanda Brasher, Brandi Massey, Matt Patterson, Patrick Pevehouse, Kevin Ray, Ryan Smith and Cat Yates will be performing some of the most popular numbers that have wowed the crowds over the years, such as "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast and "One Day More" from Les Miserables, plus other Broadway favorites like "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha. Viewers will also be able to vote to choose a song during the show via the chat sidebars. To see performer biographies, please visit Instagram or Facebook.

The show will be available free-to-view, with welcome donations going directly go to the venue's performers and staff. The "virtual tip bucket" is now open on Eventbrite.

The event is being produced for Ellen's Stardust Diner by the Broadway Alive in collaboration with Scott Barbarino, the Stardust Diner's Artistic Director. Barbarino was instrumental in arranging the details of the show, with special attention to its compliance with state-wide COVID-19 safety regulations. These include strictly limiting the number of performers to eight with no audience in attendance, as well as the cast all being tested, masked and distanced-and with all equipment allocated for personal use, wiped and sanitized.

Broadway Alive is composed of a group of young professionals who share their love for Broadway musicals. Their goal is to bring beloved musicals to everyone's homes around the world, to help support the struggling industry and to help keep "Broadway alive!" Follow them on Instagram or contact them directly at broadwayalive@gmail.com for further information and inquiries.

