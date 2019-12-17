Ellen Burstyn Joins Cast of PIECES OF A WOMAN

Ellen Burstyn, Jimmie Fails, Molly Parker, and Iliza Shlesinger have joined the cast of Pieces Of A Woman. Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby were recently announced to star in the film as well.

The film is directed by Un Certain Regard winner Kornél Mundruczó with his frequent collaborator Kata Wéber tapped to pen the script. Their previous collaborations include White God and Jupiter's Moon.

PIECES OF A WOMAN is produced by Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen of Little Lamb Productions, a division of BRON Studios with Creative Wealth Media co-financing

When a home birth goes tragically awry, a grieving woman is thrust into an emotional inner journey by trying to come to terms with her loss while also dealing with the ramifications in her interpersonal relationships with her husband and estranged mother.

Ellen Burstyn's illustrious sixty year acting career encompasses film, stage and television. In 1975, she became the third woman in history to win both a Tony Award and an Academy Award in the same year for her work in Same Time, Next Year on Broadway and in the film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, for which she also received a Golden Globe nomination and a British Academy Award for Best Actress. She became a "triple crown winner" when she received her first Emmy for a guest appearance on Law & Order: SVU (2009). She won her second Emmy for her role in the miniseries Political Animals (2013). Additionally, she has received six Emmy nominations and five Academy Award nominations, including her nomination for Best Actress in The Exorcist (1973). Her most recent films include The House of Tomorrow (2017), The Tale (2018), Nostalgia (2018), Welcome to Pine Grove! (2019) and Lucy in the Sky (2019). Her past work includes The Last Picture Show (1971, Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations), Resurrection (1981) and Requiem for a Dream (2000, Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations). In 2014, she was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. She most recent starred in 33 Variations in Melbourne. Ellen is currently co-president of the Actors Studio alongside Al Pacino and Alec Baldwin. She holds four honorary doctorates and lectures throughout the country. In 2006, she became a national best-selling author with the publication of her memoir, Lessons in Becoming Myself.





