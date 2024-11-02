News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Elizabeth Walker to Host Free Class 'Podcasting For Young Women Leaders Who Speak'

RSVP is required.

By: Nov. 02, 2024
Elizabeth Walker to Host Free Class 'Podcasting For Young Women Leaders Who Speak' Image
Join this class to learn the essentials of podcasting as a leader who speaks in your field. It will cover both podcast 'guesting' and hosting. Participants will build their resume, profile, and presence right away. Set yourself apart as a leader and speaker in your field or market. Create meaningful connections with potential mentors and collaborators. Bring your laptop/tablet and phone;) With Producer and Host Elizabeth Walker, Dear Business Coach Podcast, Walker Consulting Workshops.

The class will be held on QED Astoria 27-16 23rd Ave Astoria NY 11105 on Saturday, November 9 12:30 PM EST.

This is a special FREE class. RSVP is required and if you are unable to make it, please cancel your ticket and/or email us to let us know! No outside food or drink allowed.

RSVP: https://qedastoria.com/products/podcasting-for-young-women-leaders-who-speak





