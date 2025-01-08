Eliza Kennedy's LUCKY NIGHT Will Be Adapted For the Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eliza Kennedy's upcoming novel Lucky Night will be adapted into an original play, with the rights now acquired by Bond Group Entertainment, Linden Productions, 51 Entertainment and Seaview, Deadline reports.

The novel will be released on March 25, 2025 from Crown Publishing Group. Pre-order the novel here.

Kennedy’s previous novel, I Take You and Do This for Me, has also been optioned by Material Pictures and is in development.

Bond Group was founded by Amy Adams. The company most recently produced the Searchlight Pictures drama Nightbitch, in which Adams starred.

About Lucky Night

After six years of a stolen hour here, another there, tonight is going to be different for Nick Holloway and Jenny Parrish. They’ve booked a room in a new luxury hotel in Manhattan, where they’ll spend the entire night together for the first time. Expectations are running high for this brief reprieve from ordinary life: they both need a good bout of ravishing sex and witty conversation. But that’s not what they get.

Because they’ve barely gotten started when a smoke alarm goes off. Nick is annoyed, but not worried about what must be only a minor glitch. Jenny is anxious, guilty—is karma coming for them at last?

This existential page-turner seamlessly shifts between Nick and Jenny’s perspectives as the reality of their situation becomes apparent, and all their secrets, evasions and regrets come spilling out. Stripped of their defenses, disagreeing about everything, these two flawed, funny, very different people are forced to be honest—with each other and themselves—about what they want, all they stand to lose, and whether their affair is really as casual as it seems.