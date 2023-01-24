Eeppi Ursin to Present MY FINNISH SOUL Album Release Concert At Scandinavia House

On March 30, see a performance and celebration with New York-based Finnish singer-pianist Eeppi Ursin on the release of her new album, My Finnish Soul, at Scandinavia House! Bringing well-known Finnish traditional folk and rock classics to life with soul and jazz tones, Ursin's new album features songs such as Säkkijärven Polkka, Myrskyn jälkeen, Pohjois-Karjala and Moottoritie on kuuma performed with her delicate, stripped-down and epically strong interpretations.

A tribute to a major three-year period in Ursin's musical career, My Finnish Soul is inspired in part by the artist's virtual Love Boat concert concept created after she moved to New York, which became a hit particularly among expatriate Finns during the pandemic. In the beginning of 2022 Ursin was chosen as Performer of the Year by Finlandia Foundation National and embarked on a U.S. tour including 17 concert in 13 cities - taking her all the way to Alaska - and received American Scandinavian Society's Cultural Grant of 2022.

Her new album is based on songs requested by Love Boat audiences as well as concert favorites from the U.S. tour, and is a must-have nostalgia album for any Finnish expat.

PURCHASE TICKETS

This program is presented by Scandinavia House and co-hosted by Finlandia Foundation New York - Metropolitan Chapter.