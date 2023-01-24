Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eeppi Ursin to Present MY FINNISH SOUL Album Release Concert At Scandinavia House

A tribute to a major three-year period in Ursin's musical career, My Finnish Soul is inspired in part by the artist's virtual Love Boat concert concept.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Eeppi Ursin to Present MY FINNISH SOUL Album Release Concert At Scandinavia House

On March 30, see a performance and celebration with New York-based Finnish singer-pianist Eeppi Ursin on the release of her new album, My Finnish Soul, at Scandinavia House! Bringing well-known Finnish traditional folk and rock classics to life with soul and jazz tones, Ursin's new album features songs such as Säkkijärven Polkka, Myrskyn jälkeen, Pohjois-Karjala and Moottoritie on kuuma performed with her delicate, stripped-down and epically strong interpretations.

A tribute to a major three-year period in Ursin's musical career, My Finnish Soul is inspired in part by the artist's virtual Love Boat concert concept created after she moved to New York, which became a hit particularly among expatriate Finns during the pandemic. In the beginning of 2022 Ursin was chosen as Performer of the Year by Finlandia Foundation National and embarked on a U.S. tour including 17 concert in 13 cities - taking her all the way to Alaska - and received American Scandinavian Society's Cultural Grant of 2022.

Her new album is based on songs requested by Love Boat audiences as well as concert favorites from the U.S. tour, and is a must-have nostalgia album for any Finnish expat.

PURCHASE TICKETS

This program is presented by Scandinavia House and co-hosted by Finlandia Foundation New York - Metropolitan Chapter.




Related Stories
Could AI-Written Musicals Ever Come To Broadway? Photo
Could AI-Written Musicals Ever Come To Broadway?
Imagine a Broadway where computer-generated musicals, powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, take center stage. No more waiting for years for a new hit musical to be written and produced, no more limitations on special effects, and no more casting restrictions.
Prop Piano in THE PIANO LESSON to be Donated to The Smithsonian Photo
Prop Piano in THE PIANO LESSON to be Donated to The Smithsonian
The titular prop piano in the hit Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson will be donated to The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture after the culmination of the production’s recently-extended run.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/22/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/22/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/22/2023.
Iglehart to Lead A WONDERFUL WORLD in New Orleans & Chicago Photo
Iglehart to Lead A WONDERFUL WORLD in New Orleans & Chicago
A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong will premiere in New Orleans and Chicago this fall, with Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart starring as Armstrong. See additional details, and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


POSE and DAHMER's Dyllon Burnside Will Lead BLACK SUPERHERO This SpringPOSE and DAHMER's Dyllon Burnside Will Lead BLACK SUPERHERO This Spring
January 24, 2023

Dyllón Burnside, known for his performances in Pose and Dahmer, will make his London stage debut in Black Superhero this Spring! The show will run at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs beginning in March. Learn more here!
Wake Up With BWW 1/24: CAMELOT Casting, Adrienne Warren to Lead ROOM, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/24: CAMELOT Casting, Adrienne Warren to Lead ROOM, and More!
January 24, 2023

Top stories include further casting for Camelot, including Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, and more! Plus, Adrienne Warren will lead Room on Broadway this Spring!
Gary Perez Joins The Cast Of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZYGary Perez Joins The Cast Of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
January 23, 2023

Gary Perez has joined the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton.  Mr. Perez assumed the role of Lieutenant Caro on January 20, 2023.
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Weeks of Performances on BroadwayTAKE ME OUT Enters Final Weeks of Performances on Broadway
January 23, 2023

There are only 16 performances remaining of the 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play TAKE ME OUT!
BROADWAY BACKWARDS to Return in March at Broadway's New Amsterdam TheatreBROADWAY BACKWARDS to Return in March at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre
January 23, 2023

Broadway Backwards, the annual Broadway extravaganza celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through the great songs of musical theater, will return to Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre on Monday, March 13, 2023.
share