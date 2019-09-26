Educational Theatre Foundation Celebrates Successful Broadway Back to School Gala
The Educational Theatre Foundation recently held their 2019 Broadway Back to School benefit gala to great success.
The EdTF honored Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman with the Broadway Back to School Award for their masterful and generous work. In their acceptance speech, Shaiman and Wittman affirmed the work of teachers and the influence of the Thespian Society on their collaboration.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a significant charitable partner for two decades, was honored with the Standing Ovation Award.
Broadway Back to School reflected the diversity and inclusion of school theatre and allow so many talented artists and students to showcase their love of theatre.
This inspiring evening showed the importance of access to school theatre for all students as Broadway stars, International Thespian Society students, and an audience of theatre education supporters joined together in a packed house, raising more than $155,000 for a great cause.
The silent auction is still live at Edtf.org/silentauction.
Relive the evening with the highlights below, and check out our expanded coverage here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE
The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first ... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
Original 'Anna' and 'Elsa,' Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, Will Depart FROZEN in February
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, a... (read more)