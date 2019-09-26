Educational Theatre Foundation Celebrates Successful Broadway Back to School Gala

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

The Educational Theatre Foundation recently held their 2019 Broadway Back to School benefit gala to great success.

The EdTF honored Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman with the Broadway Back to School Award for their masterful and generous work. In their acceptance speech, Shaiman and Wittman affirmed the work of teachers and the influence of the Thespian Society on their collaboration.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a significant charitable partner for two decades, was honored with the Standing Ovation Award.

Broadway Back to School reflected the diversity and inclusion of school theatre and allow so many talented artists and students to showcase their love of theatre.

This inspiring evening showed the importance of access to school theatre for all students as Broadway stars, International Thespian Society students, and an audience of theatre education supporters joined together in a packed house, raising more than $155,000 for a great cause.

The silent auction is still live at Edtf.org/silentauction.

Relive the evening with the highlights below, and check out our expanded coverage here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You