Eden Espinosa Will Perform At Sony Hall is Support of New Album, Revelation

Broadway powerhouse Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn, Rent) released her Sophomore Album REVELATION. The crowd-funded album is comprised entirely of original songs. The night will open with Los Angeles, singer-songwriter Izzi Ray and will feature Espinosa singing her new music as well as special guest performances. The songs of REVELATION will premiere at New York's Sony Hall on January 28 at 8 PM.

Eden Espinosa is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Other credits include originating the title character in "Brooklyn the Musical", Flora in "Flora the Red Menace," and Maureen in the closing company of "Rent" on Broadway. Eden also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of "Rain", at The Old Globe Theater. She portrayed Eva Peron in TPAC and Studio Tenn's production of "Evita". In 2017 she toured Denmark and London playing Emma Borden in the rock musical "Lizzie". She played Mary Flynn to rave reviews in Maria Freidmans productions of "Merrily We Roll Along" at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. She was Daniela in Kennedy Center's "In The Heights". Most recently she originated the role of Tamara De Lempicka in the world premiere of "Lempicka" at Williamstown Theatre Festival, directed by Rachel Chavkin.

Her television appearances include shows such as Law and Order, Ugly Betty, and Elementary. Voiceover credits include Cassandra in the Disney show Tangled the Series, Robot Chicken, MAD TV, Elena of Avalor, and Titan Maximum

Eden's debut album, Look Around, charted in the Pop iTunes top 50 between Adele and Katy Perry. Coming up she will be touring the country with the Broadway National Tour of "Falsettos" as Trina.

