Early Music New York Announces 48th Season - 'A Veritable Aural Mosaic'

An Early Music New York season will cover a lot of ground, geographical as well as historical. The trajectory of EM/NY's 2022-2023 season describes a zig-zagging arc that originates in Italy in the early baroque period, and as the century progresses travels east to Austria and middle Europe, north to Germany, west to France and north to England. A century's leap forward to the classical era in England is followed by a southeastern return to the late baroque in Italy.

The music will be as varied as the nations from which it originated, but what will be the same from program to program is the lifetime of interpretive vigor and imagination, as well as historically-informed scholarship, that EM/NY's founder and director, Frederick Renz, brings to the curation and execution of each performance.

"There is a never-ending fascination in tracing the variety of ways music travels, transplanting stylistic 'seeds' in new cultural soil that develop in unexpectedly fruitful ways," says Mr. Renz. "This season will be a veritable aural mosaic of the best that Early Music New York has to offer."

2022-2023 Season Details

FALL 2022

MAPPA EUROPA

Tracing 17th-Century Italian Influence

Sunday, October 29th at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist

Central Park West at 68th Street

Music in the "new Italian style" was in demand throughout Europe at the dawn of the baroque era. This chamber orchestra program will cover the map from Italy (Claudio Monteverdi) to England (Henry Purcell), by way of Germany (Johann Rosenmüller), Austria (Johann Schmelzer), France (Jean-Baptiste Lully) and Bohemia (Heinrich Biber).

A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS

Carols, Noels, Villancicos, Chorales

Sunday, December 11th at 2 pm

Sunday, December 18th at 2 pm & 5 pm

Sunday, December 25th at 2 pm & 5 pm

Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, Amsterdam Avenue at 112th Street,

in Saint James Chapel

This seasonal program features men's voices and instruments performing anonymous English broadsides and Scottish airs, along with works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Michael Praetorius, Antonio de Salazar and Marco da Gagliano.

SPRING 2023

PUBLICK MUSICK

Bach in London

Saturday, March 4th at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist

Central Park West at 68th Street

A classical chamber orchestra performs works composed and programmed by Johann Christian Bach and Carl Friedrich Abel, who together established the format of "Publick Concerts" in London in the 1760s. Over the course of two decades of "Bach-Abel Concerts" they also introduced several Haydn symphonies to London, years before Haydn himself came to town.

CONCERTO PER VIOLINI

18th-Century Virtuosi

Saturday, May 13th at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist

Central Park West at 68th Street

Italian writing for stringed instruments reached its zenith in the 18th century in the works of such great composer/violinists as Vivaldi, Corelli, Tartini and Geminiani. Concerti and sinfonias by these masters will provide an opportunity for members of the EM/NY chamber orchestra to demonstrate their versatility and virtuosity.

[programs subject to change]

About the Artists

FREDERICK RENZ - DIRECTOR

Frederick Renz, Founder/Director of the Early Music Foundation, is internationally acclaimed for his work as a conductor, producer, director, performer and scholar, presenting music and music drama from the eleventh through the eighteenth centuries. He has received commissions from the Spoleto Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, individual grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Ingram Merrill Foundation, and been awarded a doctorate honoris causa by the State University of New York, Fredonia.

EARLY MUSIC NEW YORK / EARLY MUSIC FOUNDATION

Now in its forty-eighth season, Early Music New York reaps international acclaim for vibrant and provocative performances of historically informed repertoire from the medieval through the classical eras.

Early Music Foundation (EMF), a not-for-profit organization founded in 1974, is Artist-in-Residence at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City. Under the leadership of Frederick Renz, EMF's mission is to foster public understanding and appreciation of music and music drama from the 11th through the 18th centuries. EMF presents the historical performance ensemble and orchestra EARLY MUSIC NEW YORK - FREDERICK RENZ, DIRECTOR; a recording label, Ex cathedra Records; and a service to the field project "New York Early Music Central" (NYEMC), sponsoring/managing city-wide festivals serving the NYC historically informed artist community.

About the Venues

The First Church of Christ, Scientist is located in the heart of the Lincoln Square neighborhood, within the landmark Central Park West Historic District. Designed by Frederick R. Comstock, the copper-domed Beaux-Arts-style edifice dates from the turn of the 20th century, when it was built and originally dedicated as the Second Church of Christ, Scientist.

About its square-proportioned auditorium, NYC-Arts says, "With raked seating, First Church of Christ, Scientist's ambient and acoustical clarity is an ideal venue for chamber and orchestra performance."

The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, adjacent to the Columbia University campus in Morningside Heights, is more than a century old but still a work in progress. Already the largest Cathedral in the world, it was declared a landmark by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Committee in 2017. EM/NY performs in the Chapel of Saint James, one of the oldest parts of the Cathedral (consecrated in 1916), described as "acoustically vibrant" by The New York Times.