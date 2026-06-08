EVERY STORYBOOK COUNTS to Bring Free Family Event to Chelsea Music Festival

Chelsea Music Festival will present Family Event: Every Storybook Counts at St. Paul's German Church, 315 W. 22nd St, NYC, set for Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 10:30am-12pm.

Grab your friends, kids, and neighbors and join us at this free, family-friendly gathering. Join us for activities that highlight American composers, interactive storytelling with music, and bookmaking for your stories! Adults must be accompanied by a child. This event will feature visual artist Paul Collins' exhibition of selected books from his Unbannable Library project. RSVPs are required. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

Paul Collins is an artist and teacher in Nashville, TN. Paul has an MFA from Yale University and has been a resident at Skowhegan, the MacDowell Colony, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Hambidge Center, and the Vermont Studio Center. Paul teaches at Austin Peay State University.

Paul is an advocacy publisher developing public art projects that celebrate the diverse stories that make my community specific, real, and magnificent.

Current ongoing projects include @unbannablelibrary and @unzinenashville. And, of course, drawing: I'm always going somewhere and drawing to try to learn & figure things out. The Unbannable Library is a community effort to fight censorship and intimidation in our libraries. Teams of artists, writers, teachers, librarians, and students are joining forces to create larger-than-life interactive book sculptures based on banned books and original written works of singular voice and experience. Designed for display and use at libraries everywhere, this rich collection of interactive book sculptures is literally TOO BIG to ban.

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