EUREKA DAY Performances Begin This Weekend At Walkerspace

With protests against mandatory vaccines in New York reaching the state capital this month, there's never been a more fitting time for the East Coast premiere of Jonathan Spector's ripped-from-the-headlines play, EUREKA DAY.

Presented by Brooklyn-based theatre company Colt Coeur and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Primary Stages' Downstairs, Colt Coeur's Joan), the whip-smart comedy, which uses the vaccine debate to skewer America's escalating culture wars, begins performances at Walkerspace (46 Walker Street, between Broadway and Church Street) on Saturday, August 24th for a limited engagement through September 21st. Opening night is set for Thursday, August 29th. General admission tickets are priced at $25 and are available at coltcoeur.org.

Carina has just enrolled her son at EUREKA DAY School in Berkeley, CA, where all decisions are made by consensus, diversity and inclusion are valued, and vaccinations are a personal matter. As a freshman member of the private school's board of directors-one position is always reserved for a new parent so no one gets too calcified in their thinking-she is thrown into the deep end when a mumps outbreak hits the school, forcing parents to choose between their own personal beliefs and what might be best for the community. Opening the discussion up to online trolls during a Facebook Live meeting only moves the committee further away from answering EUREKA DAY's-and our era's-most pressing question: how do you find consensus when you can't agree on the facts?

New to the cast of EUREKA DAY is Elizabeth Carter, who reprises her portrayal of Carina from the original Berkeley production. The cast of EUREKA DAY also features Tina Benko (Scenes from a Marriage, Top Girls, Roundabout's upcoming The Rose Tattoo), KK Moggie (Passage, Daphne's Dive), Kate Cullen Roberts (Breakfast at Tiffany's, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Thomas Jay Ryan (MTC's The Nap, Ivo van Hove's The Crucible), and Brian Wiles (TV's "Manifest" and "Billions").

EUREKA DAY premiered at Aurora Theater in Berkeley, CA in April 2018, where it received all of the region's new play awards: Glickman Award, Theatre Bay Area Award, San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award, and Rella Lossy Award.

Jonathan Spector (playwright) is a theatre-maker based in Oakland, CA. In addition to Eureka Day, his other plays include Good. Better. Best. Bested. (Custom Made Theater, San Francisco), In From The Cold (Just Theater, Berkeley) and Siesta Key (Bay Area Playwrights Festival). He has developed work with Roundabout Theatre Company, South Coast Rep, Berkeley Rep's Ground Floor, Aurora Theatre, The Lark, Crowded Fire, San Francisco Playhouse, Custom Made Theatre, Mugwumpin, Playwrights Foundation, Source Theater Festival, Berkeley Rep School of Theatre, Theatre of NOTE, Something Marvelous Theatre, and Stanford's National Center for New Plays. Upcoming: Eureka Day at Mosaic Theater (Washington, DC), InterAct Theatre (Philadelphia) and Spreckles Performing Arts Center (Sonoma).

The scenic design for EUREKA DAY is by John McDermott; projection design is by Kate Ducey; costume design is by Lux Haac; lighting design is by Grant Yeager; sound design is by Amy Altadonna. Colt Coeur produces the engagement, with Ayana Parker Morrison as lead producer and Emily Caffery as line-producer. Sean McGrath serves as Production Manager and Technical Director. Avery Trunko is Production Stage Manager and Katie Cecil Cairns is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Anne Davison. Mehr Kaur serves as the Associate Director.

The performance schedule for EUREKA DAY is Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays and Mondays at 7pm. Opening night is Thursday, August 29th. EUREKA DAY will run through Saturday, September 21st.

EUREKA DAY plays at Walkerspace, 46 Walker Street (2 blocks south of Canal Street, between Broadway and Church), New York, NY 10013. Tickets start at $25 and are general admission. For more information and tickets, visit www.coltcoeur.org



This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Eureka Day is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You