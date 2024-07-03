EPIC Players Theatre Presents A Neuro-Inclusive Cabaret: GREATEST SUMMER BOPS At Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EPIC Players Theatre, New York's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, presents a neuro-inclusive July Cabaret: Greatest Summer Bops on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 7pm, doors at 6pm at Joe's Pub, 425 Lafayette St. NYC. Tickets are $65 / $35 (exclusive of service fee) with a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person. The show will be ASL interpreted. Please use code EPICASL for accessible seating. All tickets can be purchased online at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/e/epic-players-summer/.

Attention all Barbies and Kens! Dive into the ultimate summer celebration at EPIC Players' sun-soaked neuro-inclusive summer cabaret: Greatest Summer Bops! Get ready for a tidal wave of toe tapping tunes and beachy keen performances highlighting the greatest summer songs throughout the ages. Our star-studded cast of neurodivergent artists and Broadway guests (Stephanie Torns, and more!) are ready to impress, featuring the extraordinary talents of performers from all walks of life.

EPIC Players is dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities through the arts for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists. With their mission to break down barriers and promote inclusion, this cabaret promises to be a sun-kissed spectacular where inclusion and talent shine bright. So come on, catch the wave of fun, come dressed in your greatest summer fit and let the good times roll-it will be the most EPIC show of the summer!

EPIC, named one of the top disabled theater companies in NYC by Theater Development Fund, is an inclusive theater company and welcomes all theater patrons to enjoy our productions.

This production is made possible in part with the support of:

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, The J.E. & Z.B. Butler Foundation, The Hoffman Charitable Trust, The Howard Gilman Foundation, The Lortel Foundation, Arts for Autism, The Lily Auchincloss Foundation, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

"I have such positive experiences at the EPIC shows that it is hard for me to put into words how much I love them! First, everything is done on a top notch level. The enthusiasm of the actors is inspiring. They deliver their performances with such dedication!. . . . I think EPIC is very unique and I appreciate that it gives free classes and opportunities to the neuro-diverse community and not only brings awareness, but a truly enjoyable experience. I used to look forward to my favorite director's films, but now I look forward to EPIC Players." - Audience Member

About the Company

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded on August 25, 2016, is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, we hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities. For more information, visit https://www.epicplayersnyc.org/