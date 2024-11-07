ELF THE MUSICAL Will Offer a Digital Lottery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elf The Musical will offer a digital ticket lottery starting this Friday, November 8 ahead of the show’s first preview performance on Saturday.

How to Enter the Elf The Musical Lottery

A limited number of $40 tickets will be available for each performance. Lottery entries will be accepted between 10:00AM—2:00PM ET, the day prior to the performance. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability, and some lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit, https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/elf-ny

Direct from multiple sold-out seasons in London’s West End, Elf The Musical returns to Broadway for the first time in over a decade, for a strictly limited holiday engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2025 at The Marquis Theatre. Joining Tony Award nominee Grey Henson as Buddy the Elf, and Oscar nominee and Screen Actors Guild winner Sean Astin as Santa, are: rising stage star Kayla Davion as Jovie; Tony Award nominee Michael Hayden as Walter Hobbs; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Ashley Brown as Emily Hobbs; Kai Edgar as Michael; Jennifer Sanchez as Deb; actor and TV personality Kalen Allen as the Store Manager; and Michael Deaner as Little Boy.

Elf The Musical features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. The musical returns to Broadway in an acclaimed production directed by Philip Wm. McKinley and choreographed by Olivier and Drama Desk nominee Liam Steel.First staged at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End, this production became the venue’s fastest-selling show in nearly a century and became a firm holiday favorite for London audiences, breaking its own box office records during last year’s run.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves in the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities make him realize he doesn’t quite fit in. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

The hit holiday musical is based on the beloved New Line Cinema film of the same name starring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel and James Caan. Released in 2003, the movie grossed over $250 million dollars globally and has gone on to become a worldwide perennial favorite for families to watch over the holiday period.

The Broadway production will feature Set and Costume Design by multi-Olivier Award winner Tim Goodchild, Lighting Design by Patrick Woodroffe, Co-Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen and Peter Fitzgerald, Video Design by Ian William Galloway, and Hair and Wig Design by Sam Cox. Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman, Dance Arrangements are by David Chase, Vocal Arrangements are by Phil Reno, and Music Supervision, additional Arrangements & Orchestrations are by Olivier Award winner Alan Williams, with Music Direction by Nate Patten. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman/The Telsey Office.

Elf The Musical is produced on Broadway by Temple Live Entertainment North America and Crossroads Live North America. General Management is by Wagner Johnson Productions. Mark Kaufman serves as Creative Consultant for Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.