Dustin Wills to direct staged reading of The Laramie Project, benefitting The Trevor Project

By: Sep. 15, 2023

2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winner Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, Wet Brain) is set to direct a one-night-only benefit staged reading of The Laramie Project, the seminal play written by Moises Kaufman and the Members of Tectonic Theatre Project. The event, which will raise funds to support the work of The Trevor Project, will take place on Monday, October 16th at 7:00 PM at Peter Norton Symphony Space, and is being produced by District Productions.

Based on hundreds of interviews with residents of Laramie, Wyoming and the surrounding area, The Laramie Project explores the viewpoints, emotions, and mindsets of that community in the aftermath of an act of hate. Through these glimpses into their hearts and minds, we are given both a view of the depths of evil, and the glimmers of a world filled with hope, compassion, and love.

The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide, including 24/7 free crisis services, research, advocacy, education, and peer support.

Casting will be announced at a later date.




