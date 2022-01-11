Drom to Present Felix Pastorious & Hipster Assassins

East Village nightspot Drom reaffirms its commitment to presenting the best in jazz and improvisational music, welcoming the acclaimed, NYC ensemble Felix Pastorious & Hipster Assassins on Saturday, January 29th, at 7:30 PM.

Each of the Hipster Assassins' five members bring their own unique, original voices to the band. Their vast experience with legends of the industry has allowed the members of Hipster Assassins to bring unique voices and ideas to the band, and has been essential to the development of their unique sound.

Felix Pastorius, Bassist: The son of Jaco Pastorius who has worked with the Yellowjackets, Jeff Coffin's Mutet, A$AP Rocky, and Onyx Collective, has worked hard and achieved his own voice on the electric bass. This voice is the anchor of the band. Chris Ward, Saxophonist: Chris has worked/recorded with Michael Stipe and Fischerspooner, Lord Huron, The Family Crest, and various projects from all genres, from video game soundtracks to jazz big bands. John Bendy, Guitarist: Brought up in the blues, John learned his craft from masters Bill Perry and Popa Chubby. His fierce, virtuosic style comes from a blend of the blues and high energy jazz fusion. Mike Bendy, Bass: The idea of a second bassist in a band could be strange to some, but Mike's virtuosic skill and experience gives him the tools to compliment the other low-end instruments in the band perfectly. Outside of Hipster Assassins Mike has performed with Kenwood Dennard, Alex Foster, Sean Wayland and the metal band Res15. Kenny Grohowski, Drums: Kenny works regularly with various John Zorn projects as well as the famed fusion group Brand X. He has also worked with Lonnie Plaxico and Andy Milne's Dapp Theory.

Drom 85 Avenue A, New York, NY More Info & Tickets at: https://dromnyc.com