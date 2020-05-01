Dreamcast of the Week: The Legally Blonde Dreamcast Cast List Has Been Posted!
We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Legally Blonde! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!
What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!
This week marks 13 years since the opening of Legally Blonde and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Broadway characters next.
Kate Rockwell as Elle Woods
Kyle Selig as Emmett Forrest
Orfeh reprises her role as Paulette
Christopher Sieber as Professor Callahan
Derek Klena as Warner Cunningham III
Lindsay Pearce as Vivian Kensington
Kerry Butler as Brooke Wyndham
Mean Girls gang: Ashley Park, Renee Rapp, and Erika Henningsen as the Delta Nu Sisters (Margo, Serena, Pilar)
Andy Karl reprises his role as Kyle
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!... (read more)
Actress and Singer India Adams Dies at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that India Adams, whose long career as a singer and actress spanned nearly seven decades, died Saturday, April 25t... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)