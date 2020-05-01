Dreamcast of the Week: The Legally Blonde Dreamcast Cast List Has Been Posted!

Click Here for More Articles on Dreamcast of the Week

We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Legally Blonde! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!

What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!

This week marks 13 years since the opening of Legally Blonde and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Broadway characters next.

Kate Rockwell as Elle Woods

Kyle Selig as Emmett Forrest

Orfeh reprises her role as Paulette

Christopher Sieber as Professor Callahan

Derek Klena as Warner Cunningham III

Lindsay Pearce as Vivian Kensington

Kerry Butler as Brooke Wyndham

Mean Girls gang: Ashley Park, Renee Rapp, and Erika Henningsen as the Delta Nu Sisters (Margo, Serena, Pilar)

Andy Karl reprises his role as Kyle





