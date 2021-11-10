DreamWorks Theatricals & MTI Now Accepting Applications for Emerging Writers Program

DreamWorks Theatricals and Music Theatre International, in partnership with NBCUniversal's Global Talent Development & Inclusion team, announced today the opening of the application period for the DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program, now through December 22, 2021. This new partnership will identify diverse teams of bookwriters, composers and lyricists with unique voices and points of view to develop musical adaptations of popular DreamWorks Animation titles intended for the Music Theatre International catalogue. The one-year, paid program will be open to both individual writers and writing teams who can build upon the Studio's commitment to telling stories that appeal to and reflect the vast diversity of its audiences.

Selected applicants will develop a DreamWorks Animation title for the stage, guided by executives from DreamWorks Theatricals and industry ambassadors to craft their musicals from treatment to completed show. The program also provides access to various industry professionals and agents via roundtable discussions, master classes, and individual meetings to advance career development.

Applicants are required to submit a completed application, writing samples, release forms, résumé and personal essay; letters of recommendation are optional.

Applicants cannot have had their work produced on Broadway or the West End at any point and cannot have had their work produced Off-Broadway or at a major regional theatre within the last five years.

Applicants must be 18 years old at the time of application and authorized to work legally in the United States.

The application and additional program details can be found at

https://www.universaltalentdevelopment.com/dreamworks-theatricals

The application will be available through December 22, 2021 at 11:59pm PT,

with the Program commencing in 2022.