Dramatists Play Service Announces TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES: PLAYS FOR ONLINE THEATRE

Dramatists Play service has announced a new play collection created exclusively for streaming platforms, "Technical Difficulties: Plays for Online Theatre", is available for licensing in the United States and Canada and for both professional and amateur theater companies. This collection of socially distant shorts is designed to be performed on the internet as well as the stage. Playful and inventive, "Technical Difficulties: Plays for Online Theatre" taps into the delights and frustrations of staying connected. The collection features new work by John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and the Angry Inch"), Beth Henley ("Crimes of the Heart"), Anna Ziegler ("Photograph 51"), Ken Urban ("The Happy Sad"), Tracy Thorne ("We are Here"), Steph Del Rosso ("Fill Fill Fill Fill Fill Fill Fill"), Leah Barker, Craig Pospisil ("Months on End"), Marshall Foltz, and Arlene Hutton ("Letters to Sala," "The Nibroc Trilogy") with more writers to be announced.

DPS President Peter Hagan writes, "We asked our writers to give us some plays meant to be livestreamed while live theatrical was shut down, and they answered the call! Here are the first of what we hope will be many more. Enjoy!"

Apply for licensing or read the plays here: https://bit.ly/DPSTechnicalDiff

Watch John Cameron Mitchell perform "Forced" from "Technical Difficulties: Plays for Online Theatre" here:

Watch Tracy Thorne perform "End of Days: The Minor Consideration List" from "Technical Difficulties: Plays for Online Theatre" here:

