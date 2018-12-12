Dove Cameron on THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA: 'I'm the Biggest Fan of All Time'

At last night's opening of The New Group's musical adaption of Clueless, Dove Cameron gushed about her next project- starring at Clara Johnson in the London premiere of Adam Guettel's The Light in the Piazza.

Cameron joked that she was willing to rival anyone who claimed to be "the biggest Light in the Piazza fan of all time," and explained how she grew up listening to the show's cast recording on road trips with her family. "My dad even went to Home Depot and built a fake piazza on our house himself because we loved the show so much," she shared, laughing.

Cameron even revealed that her next tattoo will be a quote from The Light in the Piazza, and indicated a small tattoo of a sun on her finger, saying that it was also inspired by the show.

Cameron also expressed her love for Renée Fleming, who will play Margaret Johnson, her character's mother, and Adam Guettel, the show's composer, and said she was "absolutely awestruck and dumbstruck," that she was asked to star in the show.

The London premiere of The Light in the Piazza will be performed on the stage of the Royal Festival Hall for twenty performances only in the summer of 2019 as Scenario Two's debut production. This new production will be directed by multiple Olivier Award-winner Daniel Evans and performed by opera superstar Renée Fleming and film and television star Dove Cameron - both making their London stage debuts in a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical event with the Orchestra of Opera North performing on-stage conducted by Kimberley Grigsby.

With a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in 2005 and won the Tony Award for Best Original Score. Unapologetically lyrical and romantic, it transports us into the world of Margaret Johnson and her daughter Clara. As they take in the wonders of Florence, a fateful gust of wind whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli. It's love at first sight, but Clara isn't quite what she appears and soon they must all confront a secret that's been kept in the shadows for far too long.

Scenario Two is a new company founded by John Berry and Anthony Lilley to focus on commercial theatrical production in London, the rest of the UK and internationally. It is based on Berry's critically-acclaimed ENO model of bringing together the very best talent from the world of opera and musical theatre, with top performers and creatives from other industries such as film, television and theatre. Following its London premiere, The Light in the Piazza will tour major venues in North America and Australia.

Photo by Jennifer Broski

