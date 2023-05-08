Doug DeVita To Speak At The Drama Book Shop in June

DOUG DEVITA: FABLING will feature Mr. DeVita discussing his latest work, FABLE, a play about the creation of the legendary Broadway musical, GYPSY.

The Drama Book Shop will serve as host for a special night with celebrated New York playwright, Doug DeVita, Tuesday, June 6 @ 7:30 p.m., THE DRAMA BOOK SHOP, 266 West 39th Street, New York City. RSVP here

Produced by Jay Michaels Communications & Next Stage Press, Doug DeVita: FABLING will feature Mr. DeVita discussing his latest work, FABLE, a play about the creation of the legendary Broadway musical, GYPSY, as well as his canon of other works. Lane Bradbury, the original dainty June from the original Broadway production of Gypsy starring Ethel Merman will be in-hand to offer historical commentary and selections from the play will be read.

The event is free with purchase of one of Mr. DeVita's playsfrom the Drama Book Shop.

FABLE is in development for an off-Broadway run this fal lproduced by Emilee Dupre and directed by Jay Michaels.

Doug DeVita has earned numerous accolades for his writing, including being a two-time O'Neill Semi-Finalist, a Finalist for the Davenport Theatrical Reading Series, and a Semi-Finalist for multiple prestigious awards, such as the Barrington Stage Company's Burman New Play Award, the Normal Avenue's New American Play Series, and the Campfire Theatre Festival. As a member of the Dramatists Guild, Doug has had work published by Next Stage Press and Smith & Kraus. This promises to be an exciting event, and we hope to see you there!



Bad Cinderella will be livestreaming the opening of Act 2 on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30pm! 

