Don't Miss CABARET Live at The Argyle Theatre

Don't miss this daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining classic, CABARET, Live at The Argyle Theatre, running through October 24th!

The Argyle Theatre reopens with this Broadway and Film Classic!

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies."

Tickets are going fast, so call the Box Office and purchase your seats today! Do not miss this daring live production. With an All-Star Cast and Creative team, led by Argyle Artistic Director Evan Pappas, you will be blown away by this incredible production! This limited engagement runs through October 24th, so get your tickets now!

$10 Off Tickets with Promo Code BWW

$45 w/ Valid Student ID FREE TICKET TO CABARET WITH THE PURCHASE OF A SEASON TICKET PACKAGE

Join The Argyle Theatre Family in its 3rd Season and witness an incredible lineup that is sure to dazzle, excite and enchant all year-long! Season Tickets are on sale now, so reserve your seats for what is sure to be an incredible year of live theatre. Season Ticket Holders get the best seats at the BEST PRICE, exclusive early access and discounts to tickets, and hassle-free ticket exchange! With discounts on all shows at The Argyle and perks galore, it's the best investment you'll make this year! Purchase your Season Ticket and receive a complimentary ticket to Cabaret!

The Argyle's re-opening season kicks off after Cabaret with Elf The Musical this Holiday Season (November 11, 2021 - January 2, 2022). January 2022 brings the World Premiere of the new Joe Iconis & Rob Rokicki musical Punk Rock Girl! (January 20, 2022 - February 27, 2022). The hit musical Mamma Mia runs this spring (March 17, 2022 - May 1, 2022), followed by rock & roll musical Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (May 19, 2022 - June 26, 2022). Footloose runs through the Summer of 2022 (July 14, 2022 - August 28, 2022). The season closes out with the film & broadway classic An American in Paris (September 15, 2022 - October 23, 2022). Join us at The Argyle all year-round as Broadway comes to the heart of beautiful downtown Babylon Village.....

Save now and support live professional theatre by joining our season ticket family! And don't miss CABARET, running now! Short walk from the Babylon LIRR station.

Free parking 7 days a week. Must use promo code BWW for discount. By purchasing tickets, purchaser attests that all members of their party are required to present proof of vaccination (printed vaccination card or digital proof such as NYS Excelsior Pass) OR provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours prior to entering theatre. In line with updated CDC guidance, we recommend all patrons wear masks inside the theater. Children under 12 must wear masks. Masks are available at the Box Office.