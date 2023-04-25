Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations

The 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at Sardi's Restaurant.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations

The 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at Sardi's Restaurant, it was announced today by Drama Desk co-presidents David Barbour and Charles Wright. The cutoff for this year's Awards is April 26.

The nominations will be announced on April 27 in the 12pm noon hour by NY1 "On Stage" host Frank DiLella and Broadway icon Donna McKechnie on Spectrum News NY1's "News All Day" with anchor Ruschell Boone.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.

For the first time, all performance categories will be gender-free. The updated gender-free categories are: Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play, Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical.

Each of these categories will have twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories and voters will cast two votes for each category. These categories will also have two winners each. If there is a tie, there may be more than two winners in a category.

Additional details will be announced shortly.

What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards honor all aspects of New York's professional theater.

The 2022-2023 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance: UrbanExcavations.com), Linda Armstrong (New York Amsterdam News), Daniel Dinero (Theatre is Easy), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Margaret Hall (Playbill) and Charles Wright, ex-officio.

The Drama Desk was founded in 1949 to explore key issues in the theater and to bring together critics and writers in an organization to support the ongoing development of theater in New York. The organization began presenting its awards in 1955, and it is the only critics' organization to honor achievement in the theater with competition among Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway productions in the same categories.





Related Stories
Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Award Nominations Photo
Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Award Nominations
Check out photos from the 2023 Drama League Award nominations!
2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV Photo
2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV
THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will commence on Sunday, June 11, at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV.
What Do the Drama League Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards? Photo
What Do the Drama League Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?
What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow? BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama League nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards.
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead 2023 Drama League Award Nominations Photo
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead 2023 Drama League Award Nominations
The Drama League has announced the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees. See the full list!

More Hot Stories For You


TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To End West End Run This MayTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To End West End Run This May
April 25, 2023

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird – a new play by multi-award-winning Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher, will close on the West End.
Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award NominationsDonna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations
April 25, 2023

The 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at Sardi's Restaurant, it was announced today by Drama Desk co-presidents David Barbour and Charles Wright.
Easter Bonnet Competition Raises $3,601,335 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSEaster Bonnet Competition Raises $3,601,335 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
April 25, 2023

Stars, standouts and the most sensational ensembles of Broadway unveiled their best bonnets and skits at the long-awaited return of the Easter Bonnet Competition, which raised a total of $3,601,335. 
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23
April 25, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/23/2023.
2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV
April 25, 2023

THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will commence on Sunday, June 11, at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV.
share