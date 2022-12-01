Dixon Place to Present Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30 in December
Companies include Animus Movement, Armada Dance, BCDP Global, Ballet Mink and more.
Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Friday, December 30, 30 dance companies showcase 3 minutes of work each, saluting the close of the 36th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator.
Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year end gift strengthens the community during this formidable time. They're very grateful for your donations!
Event Details:
Event Page
Produced & curated by Sangeeta Yesley, Creative Performances.
Run time: 100 minutes approximately with an intermission.
Tickets: $25 Early bird ends on Dec 15.
$30 - General Admission
$60 - Dixon Aficionados
$90 - Triple Support-( 80% tax-deductible)
The 30 Featured Dance Companies:
Animus Movement
Choreographer: Animus Movement artists (Rebecca Allen, Larah Pamplin & Darren McArthur)
Armada Dance
Choreographer: Jen Roit
Ballet Mink
Choreographer: Margot Colbert
BCDP Global
Choreographer: SKooJ CorE-O
Borne Dance Company
Choreographers: Katie Kilborne and Kara Hauenstein
Cara Leggio (Choreographer)
Instagram: @cara_leggs
Chutzpah Dance
Choreographer: Erica Isakower
Instagram: @chutzpahdance
Cindy Brandle Dance Company
Choreographer: Cindy Brandle
Dance Key West
Choreographers: Morgan Stinnett & Melissa Weber
Garet & Co
Choreographer: Garet Wierdsma
Grazia Capri (Choreographer)
Inclined Dance Project
Choreographer: Kristen Klein
Jansen and Holm
Choreographers: Krista Jansen and CJ Holm
Jazz Roots Dance
Choreographer: Sue Samuels
Jen Silver (Choreographer)
Instagram: @jen.ag32
JENNIFERCHINdance
Choreographer: Jennifer Chin
Kat Reese (Choreographer)
Instagram: @kat.reese Megan
Flynn Dance Company
Choreographer: Megan Flynn
Mikaela Papapasodero (Choreograopher)
Instagram: @mikaela_papasodero
MoJazz Dance
Choreographer: Audrey Hubbard Madison
Natalie Gotter (Choreographer)
Instagram: @natgotful
Nicole Colbert Dance/Theatre
Choreographer: Nicole Colbert
Poemdance Co.
Choreographer: Cleo Carol Knopf
Sam Lobel (Choreographer)
Instagram: @sam.lobel
Samsam Yung (Choreographer)
Skyline Dance Company
Choreographer: Wendy Wang
Instagram: @skylinedance987
The Brooklyn Dance Ensemble
Choreographer: Benjamin Briones
The DynamitExperience
The Redef Movement
Choreographer: John Barrella
Instagram: @john_comix
Who Knows
Choreographer: Aya Jane Saotome & the dancers