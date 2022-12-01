Dixon Place to Present Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30 in December

Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Friday, December 30, 30 dance companies showcase 3 minutes of work each, saluting the close of the 36th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator.

Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year end gift strengthens the community during this formidable time. They're very grateful for your donations!

Event Details:

Produced & curated by Sangeeta Yesley, Creative Performances.

Run time: 100 minutes approximately with an intermission.

Tickets: $25 Early bird ends on Dec 15.

$30 - General Admission

$60 - Dixon Aficionados

$90 - Triple Support-( 80% tax-deductible)

The 30 Featured Dance Companies:

Animus Movement

Choreographer: Animus Movement artists (Rebecca Allen, Larah Pamplin & Darren McArthur)



Armada Dance

Choreographer: Jen Roit



Ballet Mink

Choreographer: Margot Colbert



BCDP Global

Choreographer: SKooJ CorE-O



Borne Dance Company

Choreographers: Katie Kilborne and Kara Hauenstein



Cara Leggio (Choreographer)

Instagram: @cara_leggs

Chutzpah Dance

Choreographer: Erica Isakower

Instagram: @chutzpahdance

Cindy Brandle Dance Company

Choreographer: Cindy Brandle



Dance Key West

Choreographers: Morgan Stinnett & Melissa Weber



Garet & Co

Choreographer: Garet Wierdsma



Grazia Capri (Choreographer)



Inclined Dance Project

Choreographer: Kristen Klein



Jansen and Holm

Choreographers: Krista Jansen and CJ Holm



Jazz Roots Dance

Choreographer: Sue Samuels



Jen Silver (Choreographer)

Instagram: @jen.ag32

JENNIFERCHINdance

Choreographer: Jennifer Chin



Kat Reese (Choreographer)

Instagram: @kat.reese Megan

Flynn Dance Company

Choreographer: Megan Flynn



Mikaela Papapasodero (Choreograopher)

Instagram: @mikaela_papasodero

MoJazz Dance

Choreographer: Audrey Hubbard Madison



Natalie Gotter (Choreographer)

Instagram: @natgotful

Nicole Colbert Dance/Theatre

Choreographer: Nicole Colbert



Poemdance Co.

Choreographer: Cleo Carol Knopf



Sam Lobel (Choreographer)

Instagram: @sam.lobel

Samsam Yung (Choreographer)



Skyline Dance Company

Choreographer: Wendy Wang

Instagram: @skylinedance987

The Brooklyn Dance Ensemble

Choreographer: Benjamin Briones

The DynamitExperience



The Redef Movement

Choreographer: John Barrella

Instagram: @john_comix

Who Knows

Choreographer: Aya Jane Saotome & the dancers

