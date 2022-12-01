Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dixon Place to Present Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30 in December

Companies include Animus Movement, Armada Dance, BCDP Global, Ballet Mink and more.

Dec. 01, 2022  

Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Friday, December 30, 30 dance companies showcase 3 minutes of work each, saluting the close of the 36th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator.

Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year end gift strengthens the community during this formidable time. They're very grateful for your donations!

Event Details:

Event Page
Produced & curated by Sangeeta Yesley, Creative Performances.
Run time: 100 minutes approximately with an intermission.

Tickets: $25 Early bird ends on Dec 15.
$30 - General Admission
$60 - Dixon Aficionados
$90 - Triple Support-( 80% tax-deductible)

The 30 Featured Dance Companies:
Animus Movement
Choreographer: Animus Movement artists (Rebecca Allen, Larah Pamplin & Darren McArthur)

Armada Dance
Choreographer: Jen Roit

Ballet Mink
Choreographer: Margot Colbert

BCDP Global
Choreographer: SKooJ CorE-O

Borne Dance Company
Choreographers: Katie Kilborne and Kara Hauenstein

Cara Leggio (Choreographer)
Instagram: @cara_leggs

Chutzpah Dance
Choreographer: Erica Isakower
Instagram: @chutzpahdance

Cindy Brandle Dance Company
Choreographer: Cindy Brandle

Dance Key West
Choreographers: Morgan Stinnett & Melissa Weber

Garet & Co
Choreographer: Garet Wierdsma

Grazia Capri (Choreographer)

Inclined Dance Project
Choreographer: Kristen Klein

Jansen and Holm
Choreographers: Krista Jansen and CJ Holm

Jazz Roots Dance
Choreographer: Sue Samuels

Jen Silver (Choreographer)
Instagram: @jen.ag32

JENNIFERCHINdance
Choreographer: Jennifer Chin

Kat Reese (Choreographer)
Instagram: @kat.reese Megan

Flynn Dance Company
Choreographer: Megan Flynn

Mikaela Papapasodero (Choreograopher)
Instagram: @mikaela_papasodero

MoJazz Dance
Choreographer: Audrey Hubbard Madison

Natalie Gotter (Choreographer)
Instagram: @natgotful

Nicole Colbert Dance/Theatre
Choreographer: Nicole Colbert

Poemdance Co.
Choreographer: Cleo Carol Knopf

Sam Lobel (Choreographer)
Instagram: @sam.lobel

Samsam Yung (Choreographer)

Skyline Dance Company
Choreographer: Wendy Wang
Instagram: @skylinedance987

The Brooklyn Dance Ensemble
Choreographer: Benjamin Briones

The DynamitExperience

The Redef Movement
Choreographer: John Barrella
Instagram: @john_comix

Who Knows
Choreographer: Aya Jane Saotome & the dancers


