Disney's Rachel Zegler-Led SNOW WHITE Sets 2024 Release Date

The new film will premiere on March 22, 2024.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Disney has announced that the live action film remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler will premiere on March 22, 2024.

Variety reports that the film's new release date was announced after the studio pulled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from its release schedule. It was also announced that Mufasa, a new prequel to The Lion King, will premiere on July 5, 2024.

Zegler will be joined in the upcoming film by Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Tony-winner Andrew Burnap as a new male lead character. Last week, Gadot and Zegler appeared at Disney's D23 Expo to give audiences a first look at the upcoming film.

Zegler reportedly scored the role after producers, including "Wicked" producer Marc Platt, saw early footage from "West Side Story" and were "blown away."

As previously reported, Tony and Academy Award-winning composing duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs for the movie, which is a reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic. Marc Webb directs the film.

Zegler was recently seen as Maria in "West Side Story," and will also appear in the upcoming superhero sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which stars Zachary Levi and features Adam Brody, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Asher Angel, and more. She is also set to lead the Hunger Games prequel, The Battle of Songbirds and Snakes, which will be released November 2023.

Photo: The Walt Disney Company

