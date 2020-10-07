Disney+ to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Holiday Special
The special will debut on December 11th.
Variety has reported that Disney Plus will be releasing a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series holiday special on December 11th!
The 45-minute special will feature Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders performing holiday classics, sharing holiday memories and more!
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" was created by Tim Federle (Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated "Ferdinand") who also wrote the first episode. The first episode was directed by Tamra Davis. The series is executive produced by Federle, Oliver Goldstick and two-time Emmy Award-winning "High School Musical" executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush.
Federle shared: "The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones...The cast of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers."
