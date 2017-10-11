Disney Villains and More to Spook Audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below for Halloween

Celebrate Halloween at Feinstein's/54 Below from October 23-31 with a spook-tacular array of shows that will feature: scary tunes, ghost stories, Disney villains, an original tale of blood and revenge, a Tim Burton concert, a night of Stephen Sondheim's eeriest and most macabre shows, and a rockin' evening inspired by Hocus Pocus. Grab your favorite costume or come as your best self - we guarantee an All Hallows' Eve to remember!

The Feinstein's/54 Below Halloween shows:

THE SONGS OF MATTHEW MCCOLLUM: SONGS FOR THE DEAD, OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM:

Composer/lyricist and performer Matthew McCollum makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with an evening of ghost stories, both whispered and screamed. An evening in three parts (Songs For The Dead, Songs From The Dead, and The Little Deaths), you'll travel from the forgotten backwoods of Appalachia, to the glamour of 1940s Hollywood, to a Route 66 jamboree, to that undiscovered country itself, from whose bourn you'll get to return. Matthew won't promise a happy ending, but he guarantees an unparalleled group of performers, a total absence of jump scares, and a new collection of soulful, haunting melodies.

McCollum's music has been featured by the Williamstown Theatre Festival and Yale School of Drama. His musical, The Ballad of Brightwater, garnered acclaim at the ASCAP DreamWorks Musical Theatre Workshop, where it played for a sold out crowd in Los Angeles this February. Acting credits include "Masters of Sex" and "Judging Amy," and he has been seen on stage performing at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Berkshire Theatre Group, 59E59, and the Yale School of Drama, where he received his MFA. For more information, visit www.matthew-mccollum.com

Director: Jen Wineman (My Heart is in the East). Music Director: Mike Rosengarten (The Playbillies). Producer: Dana Lerner (Indecent). Featuring: Mallory Baysek (The Lightning Thief), Kate Berman (Blueprint Special), Brennan Caldwell (Baghdaddy, Money Talks), Alex Chester (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Emily Jenda (The Book of Mormon, The Bodyguard), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amelie, Pretty Filthy), and Carly Zien (Nightcap, TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel").

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: A SCYTHE OF TIME, STARRING LESLI MARGHERITA, OCTOBER 26 AT 9:30PM:

Join us for a spooky concert just in "time" for Halloween of this 2016 New York Musical Festival smash hit!

Inspired by two stories from Edgar Allan Poe, A Scythe Of Time takes us to London in 1881. The public can't get enough of the infamously sensational Blackwood Articles, in which writers take their own lives and, in the process of dying, record their experience with death. On the other side of town, our heroine Signore Zenobia, played by Lesli Margherita, embarks on a quest to unravel the mystery of the articles in an effort to save her own magazine, and finds time pressing down on her as she composes a Blackwood Article of her very own.

A bizarre tale of power and love, poetic justice, and bloody revenge, A Scythe Of Time shows us just how far one goes for fame and recognition in an absurd world. Winner of the Steele Spring Stage Rights publishing award! A Scythe Of Time has a book by Alan Harris, music and lyrics by Mark Alan Swanson, and will be directed by David Alpert and produced by Lisa Dozier King.

Featuring: Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), PJ Griffith (Sleep No More, American Idiot), Brandon Brune (Misconception: The Last Gospel of Christmas, Les Misérables), Blair Alexis Brown (Adding Machine, Master Class), Matt Denglar (The Visit, A Little Night Music), Emily Claire Hughes (Junie B. Jones), Lance Olds (Carnival, Footloose), Danny Rutigliano (The Lion King, Billy Elliot) and Jesse Shuff.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: THE CONCERT, OCTOBER 27 AT 11:30PM:

Kick off your holiday season with the best is-it-a-Christmas-story-is-it-a-Halloween-story of our time, The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Concert! Starring Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Jack, and Natalie Walker (Puffs: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic, Twitter) as Sally, the evening will feature Danny Elfman's iconic score performed by several of your Broadway faves, plenty of mischief, and maybe some treats if you're nice. Join us as we kidnap the Sandy Claws, sing about boys who may-or-may-not like us, and bring joyful terror to the world!

Featuring: Heath Saunders as Jack (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Natalie Walker as Sally (Puffs), Julia Mattison as Mayor of Halloween Town (Godspell), Bonnie Milligan as Oogie Boogie (Kinky Boots), Andrew Chappelle as Dr. Finkelstein (Hamilton), Larry Owens as Santa (Gigantic), Jared Loftin as Lock (Gigantic), Monet Sabel as Shock (Sweeney Todd), Michael Kushner as Barrel (Toxic if Swallowed), Kathryn Allison as Citizen of Halloweentown (Aladdin), Jesse Weil as Citizen of Halloweentown (The Other Side of Paradise), Kristin Stokes as Citizen of Halloweentown (The Lightning Thief), Peter LaPrade as Citizen of Halloweentown (The Lightning Thief) , Shea Madison as Citizen of Halloweentown (Julius Caesar), Ellie Philips as Citizen of Halloweentown (Puffs The Play), Anthony Alfaro as Citizen of Halloweentown (The View UpStairs), Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Citizen of Halloweentown (The Lightning Thief), Matthew Rodin as Citizen of Halloweentown (BROadway, Red Carpet Challenge), Remy Germinario as Citizen of Halloweentown (More Than All The World), and Tal Yardeni as Citizen of Halloweentown. Produced by Ashlee Latimer.

$25 cover charge. $50 premium seating. 2 drink or $25 food and beverage minimum.

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS, OCTOBER 29 AT 7:00PM:

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants, and mysterious men of Into the Woods...

Back for a fifth smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl... There are Giants in the Sky at Feinstein's/54 Below when host Phil Geoffrey Bond (Sondheim Unplugged) and some of Broadway and cabaret's spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood's creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That's Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something's eerie in the night air: it's The Last Midnight. The perfect way to begin your Halloween celebrations! City on Fire! ... He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter...

Starring: Victoria Cook, Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Marquee Five, Rob Maitner, T. Oliver Reid, Julie Reyburn, and Lucia Spina. With special guests Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd), and Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd).

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

JAY ARMSTRONG JOHNSON'S NOT SO SCARY HALLOWEEN PARTY!, OCTOBER 31 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

The Sanderson Sisters are BACK, and no one wants to miss their return!! Join Jay Armstrong Johnson and his cast of kooky characters for Jay's Not So Scary Halloween Party 2017! Celebrate Halloween Salem style with a rocking 8-piece band led by Rodney Bush. Expect some spooky new tunes and even more surprise guests. With a stage full of artists in Halloween costumes and an unforgettable celebration of Hocus Pocus, this is one holiday event you won't want to miss.

Jay Armstrong Johnson has wowed Broadway audiences in On The Town (Chip), Hands on a Hardbody (Greg), Hair (Claude), and Catch Me If You Can. The New York Times called his performance as Anthony Hope in the New York Philharmonic's Sweeney Todd "affecting and ardent", and his performance as Herman in Encores' Most Happy Fella "a standout". He recently played the title role in Candide at New York City Opera and currently appears on the hit TV series "Quantico."

Featuring: Kerstin Anderson (Sound of Music), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) Julia Mattison (Godspell), Katie Thompson (Giant), Daniel Quadrino(Wicked), Alysha Umphress (On The Town) and more to be announced!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE: VILLAINS, OCTOBER 31 AT 11:30PM:

Princesses, step aside. It's Halloween time, and you know what that means...the Villains are out to play!

"Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Be Prepared," "Cruella de Vil" - there are hundreds of villainous songs that you can name that will conjure up spooky memories of your childhood with Disney. Join us for one night only at Feinstein's/54 Below as an all-star cast celebrates the scariest of Disney tunes set to completely original jazz charts. Swingin' With The Mouse: Villains will feature music from Menken/Ashman, The Sherman Brothers, Randy Newman, and Michael Giacchino, all set to a haunting theme just in time for Halloween.

Straight from sold-out performances at Los Angeles' Rockwell Table and Stage & Cabaret at the Merc, Raw Sill Productions invites you to come to Broadway's Supper Club for a toe-tapping night of nostalgia and spine-tingling tunes!

Featuring: Anthony Alfaro, Anthony Norman, Quentin Garzón, Jonathan Hawkins, Caleb Hyles, Tessa Grady, Raymond Jaramillo McLeod, Anastasia Rene and Pablo Rossil.

$25 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. Visit 54Below.com/Feinsteins for more information.

