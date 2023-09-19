Discover the Untold Story of Hercules Mulligan in a New Historical Fiction Novel

"Like many people, I wanted to know more about the cool-named, bad-ass hero after seeing the musical Hamilton. This re-enactment of the three times Hercules Mulligan saved George Washington's life was as fun and fast-paced as the play that stirred my interest." - Joel Stein, author and former columnist at the Los Angeles Times and Time Magazine.

Hercules Mulligan, the famed HAMILTON character and American Revolutionary War hero, is the subject of a new historical fiction novel by famed cocktail author and journalist, Aaron Goldfarb. A great, fast-paced and short novel, the book pairs nicely with the namesake Irish whiskey brand, Hercules Mulligan.

In the captivating historical fiction novel, "Hercules Mulligan: Clothier, Drinksmith and American Hero" readers are transported to the vibrant and tumultuous era of the American Revolution. This enthralling narrative sheds light on the extraordinary life and untold adventures of Hercules Mulligan, a spy whose contributions played a pivotal role in securing American independence.

Set against the backdrop of colonial New York City, the story follows Hercules Mulligan, a charming and resourceful individual who navigates the complexities of pre-Revolutionary society. Known for his cunning wit and sharp intellect, Mulligan establishes himself as a prominent figure in the bustling city, mingling with key players of the time, including founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Mulligan's true calling as a spy emerges as tensions escalate between the American colonies and the British Empire. He became a crucial asset to the Sons of Liberty to gather intelligence and aid the rebel cause. However, in the shadowy world of espionage, not everything is as it seems. Mulligan must navigate treacherous waters with the British, constantly evading detection and employing quick thinking to outsmart his enemies. Mulligan became an invaluable source of information for General George Washington and his Continental Army.

While the heart of the story lies in Mulligan's role as a spy, the novel also delves into the multifaceted aspects of his life. It explores his personal and political relationships, revealing the depth of his loyalty and the sacrifices he makes for the cause of liberty. From his close friendship with Alexander Hamilton to his involvement in the New York Manumission Society, Mulligan's character is richly developed, showcasing his remarkable journey from an unsung patriot to a respected figure in the new nation.

Through meticulous research and vivid storytelling, "Hercules Mulligan: The Unsung Patriot" brings to life a forgotten hero of the American Revolution. Blending historical accuracy with creative imagination, the novel captivates readers with its suspenseful plot, well-rounded characters, and extraordinary courage displayed by Hercules Mulligan. This gripping tale not only sheds light on a lesser-known figure of the Revolutionary War but also celebrates the unsung heroes who played a crucial role in shaping the destiny of a nation.

About the Author:

Aaron Goldfarb is a novelist, author, and journalist who has written for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Esquire, and VinePair, as writer-at-large. His books include Hacking Whiskey: Smoking, Blending, Fat-Washing, And Other Whiskey Experiments and Gather Around Cocktails: Drinks To Celebrate Usual And Unusual Holidays. In 2020, he was recognized as the Tales of the Cocktail's cocktail & spirits writer of the year. Most recently, Goldfarb co-authored Brand Mysticism: Cultivate Creativity and Intoxicate Your Audience along with booze branding maven Steven Grasse. He lives in Brooklyn with his family and can be found on Twitter and Instagram at @aarongoldfarb.