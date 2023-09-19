Discover the Untold Story of Hercules Mulligan in a New Historical Fiction Novel

mmerse yourself in the vibrant era of the American Revolution and delve into the untold contributions of this unsung patriot.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Discover the Untold Story of Hercules Mulligan in a New Historical Fiction Novel

"Like many people, I wanted to know more about the cool-named, bad-ass hero after seeing the musical Hamilton. This re-enactment of the three times Hercules Mulligan saved George Washington's life was as fun and fast-paced as the play that stirred my interest." - Joel Stein, author and former columnist at the Los Angeles Times and Time Magazine.

Hercules Mulligan, the famed HAMILTON character and American Revolutionary War hero, is the subject of a new historical fiction novel by famed cocktail author and journalist, Aaron Goldfarb. A great, fast-paced and short novel, the book pairs nicely with the namesake Irish whiskey brand, Hercules Mulligan.

In the captivating historical fiction novel, "Hercules Mulligan: Clothier, Drinksmith and American Hero" readers are transported to the vibrant and tumultuous era of the American Revolution. This enthralling narrative sheds light on the extraordinary life and untold adventures of Hercules Mulligan, a spy whose contributions played a pivotal role in securing American independence.

Set against the backdrop of colonial New York City, the story follows Hercules Mulligan, a charming and resourceful individual who navigates the complexities of pre-Revolutionary society. Known for his cunning wit and sharp intellect, Mulligan establishes himself as a prominent figure in the bustling city, mingling with key players of the time, including founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Mulligan's true calling as a spy emerges as tensions escalate between the American colonies and the British Empire. He became a crucial asset to the Sons of Liberty to gather intelligence and aid the rebel cause. However, in the shadowy world of espionage, not everything is as it seems. Mulligan must navigate treacherous waters with the British, constantly evading detection and employing quick thinking to outsmart his enemies. Mulligan became an invaluable source of information for General George Washington and his Continental Army.

While the heart of the story lies in Mulligan's role as a spy, the novel also delves into the multifaceted aspects of his life. It explores his personal and political relationships, revealing the depth of his loyalty and the sacrifices he makes for the cause of liberty. From his close friendship with Alexander Hamilton to his involvement in the New York Manumission Society, Mulligan's character is richly developed, showcasing his remarkable journey from an unsung patriot to a respected figure in the new nation.

Through meticulous research and vivid storytelling, "Hercules Mulligan: The Unsung Patriot" brings to life a forgotten hero of the American Revolution. Blending historical accuracy with creative imagination, the novel captivates readers with its suspenseful plot, well-rounded characters, and extraordinary courage displayed by Hercules Mulligan. This gripping tale not only sheds light on a lesser-known figure of the Revolutionary War but also celebrates the unsung heroes who played a crucial role in shaping the destiny of a nation.

About the Author:

Aaron Goldfarb is a novelist, author, and journalist who has written for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Esquire, and VinePair, as writer-at-large. His books include Hacking Whiskey: Smoking, Blending, Fat-Washing, And Other Whiskey Experiments and Gather Around Cocktails: Drinks To Celebrate Usual And Unusual Holidays. In 2020, he was recognized as the Tales of the Cocktail's cocktail & spirits writer of the year. Most recently, Goldfarb co-authored Brand Mysticism: Cultivate Creativity and Intoxicate Your Audience along with booze branding maven Steven Grasse. He lives in Brooklyn with his family and can be found on Twitter and Instagram at @aarongoldfarb.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Performs St. James Infirmary Photo
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'

Watch cast members of A Wonderful World St. James Infirmary in rehearsal!

2
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo Photo
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo

Check out a sneak peek photo of Stranger Things: The First Shadow!

3
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Steps Into the Show Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Steps Into the Show

With 13 cast members out of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, the show's associate director, Austin Regan, stepped in!

4
Video: Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Photo
Video: Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch

Deborah Cox has unveiled a first look at her costume for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Wiz. Cox surprised Tamron Hall on her talk show by singing for her 53rd birthday episode. The segment concluded with the debut of the Glinda the Good Witch costume sketch. Watch the video of the segment and check out a photo of the costume now!

More Hot Stories For You

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-BroadwayDaphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway BreakfastMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway Breakfast
Video: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the StageVideo: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage
Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You