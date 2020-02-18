Diane Paulus' 1776 Pre-Broadway Run Now On Sale At The Ahmanson Theatre
"1776" is now on sale at the Ahmanson Theatre. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus and featuring a book by Peter Stone with music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards, "1776" will begin a pre-Broadway engagement at the Ahmanson from July 21 through August 23, 2020, on the heels of its premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Boston May 22 - June 28, 2020.
The Broadway engagement will take place at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre in the spring of 2021.
They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Tony Award winner Diane Paulus directs a new production of this Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history.
Diane Paulus is the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University. Broadway: "Waitress" (Broadway and US national tour), "Pippin" (Tony Award, Best Revival and Best Director), "Finding Neverland," "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" (Tony Award, Best Revival; NAACP Award, Best Direction), "HAIR" (Tony Award, Best Revival). West End: "Waitress," "HAIR." Off-Broadway: "Gloria: A Life" at the Daryl Roth Theatre, "In the Body of the World" (Drama League nomination) at Manhattan Theatre Club, "Invisible Thread" at Second Stage. Upcoming: "Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway, "Gloria: A Life" and "1776" at A.R.T. At A.R.T.: "ExtraOrdinary," "The White Card" by Claudia Rankine, "Crossing," "Witness Uganda," "Prometheus Bound," "Death and the Powers: The Robots' Opera," "Best of Both Worlds," "The Donkey Show." Other recent work includes Cirque du Soleil's "Amaluna," currently on tour in the US. Paulus is a Professor of the Practice in both Harvard University's English Department and Department of Theater, Dance & Media. She was selected for the 2014 Time 100, Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world; as one of Variety's "Trailblazing Women in Entertainment for 2014"; Boston magazine's "50 Thought Leaders of 2014"; and Boston magazine's 2018 "100 Most Influential People in Boston."
Tickets for "1776" are available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office.
