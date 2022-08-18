Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Diane Lane, Tom Hollander & More Join FEUD Season Two

Diane Lane, Tom Hollander & More Join FEUD Season Two

The new season will be titled Feud: Capote's Women.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Diane Lane and Tom Hollander have joined the second season of Feud on FX.

Deadline reports that the new season will follow Truman Capote, who was friends with several New York socialites until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel, "Answered Prayers," with the excerpts being an exposé about New York's high society.

Based on Laurence Leamer's book, "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era," the series will take place in the 1970's and will conclude with Capote's death.

Hollander will lead as Capote with Lane playing Slim Keith. The series will also feature Naomi Watts as Babe Paley, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, and Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill.

All episodes of Feud: Capote's Women will be directed by two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant. Tony and Pulitzer nominated writer Jon Robin Baitz will write all the episodes and serve as showrunner.

Diane Lane last appeared on the New York stage in the New York Shakespeare Festival's productions of The Cherry Orchard and Agamemnon at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Her other theater credits include Runaways (Off-Broadway), The Mystery of Love and Sex (Off-Broadway), Twelfth Night (ART/Boston) and Sweet Bird of Youth (Goodman Theatre/Chicago).

She was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in Unfaithful. Other notable films include Man of Steel, Secretariat, Jumper, Must Love Dogs, Under the Tuscan Sun, The Perfect Storm, Jack, Rumble Fish, The Outsiders, A Little Romance, and the TV film "Cinema Verite," for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award.

Tom Hollander first appeared on Broadway as Bosie in the Almeida Theatre's production of The Judas Kiss opposite Liam Neeson at the Broadhurst Theatre. Theatre includes: Travesties (Apollo Theatre) [Nominated Best Actor, Olivier Awards] A Flea in Her Ear (Old Vic); Landscape with Weapon (National Theatre), The Hotel in Amsterdam (Donmar); King Lear, Tartuffe [Best Actor Time Out, Ian Charleson Award], The Government Inspector (Ian Charleson Award) (all at the Almeida), and more.

His film credits include Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation, Tulip Fever, The Invisible Woman, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, A Good Year, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Land of the Blind, Pride and Prejudice, True Blue and Some Mother's Son. Tom makes regular appearances on "American Dad" and "Family Guy."



Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


BLACKPINK Announces the #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube ShortsBLACKPINK Announces the #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube Shorts
August 18, 2022

Once BLACKPINK unleashes the music video for ‘Pink Venom’ on YouTube, the group is inviting fans to head to YouTube Shorts to join the #PinkVenomChallenge. BLINKs around the world can participate by creating and sharing their best dance moves from the ‘Pink Venom’ music video, adding the hashtag #PinkVenomChallenge.
Stu Brooks Shares New Single 'Sound The Alarm' Featuring Patrick StumpStu Brooks Shares New Single 'Sound The Alarm' Featuring Patrick Stump
August 18, 2022

Sharing the stage or the studio with everyone from Academy® Award winner Lady Gaga, Danny Elfman, Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige to Mike Patton, Pretty Lights, Mark Guiliana, Slick Rick, and even a posthumous recording for Tupac Shakur, Stu Brooks' playing reverberates on an emotional and spiritual level.
COME FROM AWAY Writer David Hein Creates New EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE CharacterCOME FROM AWAY Writer David Hein Creates New EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE Character
August 18, 2022

A Spider-Hero unlike any other makes her dazzling debut! Meet Spinstress, a Spider-Princess who sings, talks to spiders and kicks villainous butt throughout her kingdom! David Hein, writer of the Broadway smash hit Come From Away, brings her to life alongside amazing artist Luciano Vecchio. Check out a photo now!
Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Concert to Be Released in IMAX TheatersRenée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Concert to Be Released in IMAX Theaters
August 18, 2022

Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing - Paris is directed by François-René Martin and produced by Tripp Hornick and Elmar Kruse. Executive Producers are Jason Richmond, John Turner and Bruce H. Lipnick. Additional details for Venice along with additional Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing destinations to be announced in the coming months.
Lecx Stacy Announces New EP 'Held My Gaze'Lecx Stacy Announces New EP 'Held My Gaze'
August 18, 2022

Arriving alongside the news is the second single and video, “Took My Time”, follows the release of “Haunted Be Thy” and is co-directed by Lecx Stacy and quami.xyz. The two bring to life the ‘Americana’ feel of the song and video as it depicts the simple country life and more amongst the rural backdrop of the Pacific Northwest. 