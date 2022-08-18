Diane Lane, Tom Hollander & More Join FEUD Season Two

Diane Lane and Tom Hollander have joined the second season of Feud on FX.

Deadline reports that the new season will follow Truman Capote, who was friends with several New York socialites until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel, "Answered Prayers," with the excerpts being an exposé about New York's high society.

Based on Laurence Leamer's book, "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era," the series will take place in the 1970's and will conclude with Capote's death.

Hollander will lead as Capote with Lane playing Slim Keith. The series will also feature Naomi Watts as Babe Paley, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, and Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill.

All episodes of Feud: Capote's Women will be directed by two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant. Tony and Pulitzer nominated writer Jon Robin Baitz will write all the episodes and serve as showrunner.

Diane Lane last appeared on the New York stage in the New York Shakespeare Festival's productions of The Cherry Orchard and Agamemnon at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Her other theater credits include Runaways (Off-Broadway), The Mystery of Love and Sex (Off-Broadway), Twelfth Night (ART/Boston) and Sweet Bird of Youth (Goodman Theatre/Chicago).

She was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in Unfaithful. Other notable films include Man of Steel, Secretariat, Jumper, Must Love Dogs, Under the Tuscan Sun, The Perfect Storm, Jack, Rumble Fish, The Outsiders, A Little Romance, and the TV film "Cinema Verite," for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award.

Tom Hollander first appeared on Broadway as Bosie in the Almeida Theatre's production of The Judas Kiss opposite Liam Neeson at the Broadhurst Theatre. Theatre includes: Travesties (Apollo Theatre) [Nominated Best Actor, Olivier Awards] A Flea in Her Ear (Old Vic); Landscape with Weapon (National Theatre), The Hotel in Amsterdam (Donmar); King Lear, Tartuffe [Best Actor Time Out, Ian Charleson Award], The Government Inspector (Ian Charleson Award) (all at the Almeida), and more.

His film credits include Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation, Tulip Fever, The Invisible Woman, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, A Good Year, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Land of the Blind, Pride and Prejudice, True Blue and Some Mother's Son. Tom makes regular appearances on "American Dad" and "Family Guy."