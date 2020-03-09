Desi Oakley, Kara Lindsay, Tiffany Mann and More to Star in New Musical THE VALLEY in Concert at The Green Room 42
An all-Broadway cast will present new musical The Valley in concert starring Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago, Les Misérables, Wicked), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies, Beautiful), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Waitress), Kevin Massey (Tarzan, Memphis, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Les Misérables), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), and Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables).
Directed by award-winning director Will Nunziata.
Reasons to get excited: The show is a road trip adventure set in Iceland. The married Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey play a couple. And between their Broadway credentials, the cast includes two Glindas, one Elphaba, and two Fantines. You're in for a good night.
ABOUT THE SHOW
Over two million people visit Iceland annually, eager to explore its black beaches and blue glaciers while driving the Ring Road in search of the elusive Northern Lights. Four tourists believe they have signed up for a free volunteer trip to help "repair damage caused by local elements" in Iceland. They are technically correct, but definitely not in the way they expected. The journey they get wrapped up in brings the very problems they were running away from to the surface.
Written by Eric Fegan and Jamie Maletz, The Valley is a story about redemption, taking action in the face of impossible odds, and discovering what it means to find a new normal. It is a dramatic comedy, and it has a contemporary pop-rock score with influences ranging from Icelandic folk music and progressive rock to Disney ballads and swing jazz. Learn more about the show at jamiemaletzmusicals.com/thevalley | Twitter/Instagram: @valleymusical
Email thevalleythemusical@gmail.com to contact the creative team.
The Valley plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue) on Monday, April 20th, 2020. There is a $20 cover charge. Tickets and information are available at thegreenroom42.poptix.com.
