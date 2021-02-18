Derrick Baskin, Drew Gehling, Kara Lindsay, Adam Pascal, Rachel York & More To Star in Virtual Broadway Revival of AMOUR

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions have announced complete casting and performance information for the upcoming virtual Broadway musical revival of Amour.

Directed by Fofonoff, the cast of Amour will feature Tony Award nominee Derrick Baskin (Ain't Too Proud), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale: The Musical), Jennifer Saìnchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels).

Three performances only will be streamed exclusively on Stellar:

Friday, April 2 at 8:00pm EST

Saturday, April 3 at 8:00pm EST

Sunday, April 4 at 5:00pm EST

All tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://www.stellartickets.com/o/art-lab-llc/events/amour-the-virtual-broadway-revival. Ticket buyers for all performances can add a special Amour wine package from Broadway Wine Club to their order.

"I have been in love with Amour for a long time," said Fofonoff. "It's a beautiful show with perpetual relevance about shared humanity and valuing our true selves. While the show was not fully appreciated during its abbreviated Broadway run, my hope is that our virtual revival will make it available to many more people."

"Directing and producing Amour has been an exciting challenge as we pull together scenic elements, full costumes, props, and a very complicated score - all remotely. It's only fitting for a surrealist show to come together through this surreal process, and I am in awe of and grateful to our actors for their dedication, immense talent, and spirit in going on this journey with us."

Fofonoff's Art Lab production company will employ approximately 40 artists and arts professionals during the preparations and rehearsals leading up to Amour's premiere. Over the past year, Art Lab has become a leader in the virtual theater space with projects including Disenchanted! Stay-At-Home Version; readings of the new musical shAme; the weekly series "The Show Must Go On...Show;" and the monthly series "Art Lab Presents."

With music by Michel Legrand and libretto by Didier van Cauwelaert, Amour is adapted from "Le Passe-Muraille" by Marcel Aymé (Les Éditions Gallimar). Amour's English adaptation is by Jeremy Sams.

The creative team for Amour's virtual presentation also includes Jennifer Tremblay (costume designer), Mark Governor (music producer), and Sean Mayes (music director). Casting by Alexandre Bleau. Julie DeVore serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Amour is set in picturesque Montmartre, in the city of Paris, with soaring music by Michel Legrand. Dusoleil is a nerdy civil servant but also a dreamer who discovers that he can walk through walls, which allows him to give bread and jewels to the deserving bourgeoisie. As he gains confidence to win over the beautiful Isabelle from her unhappy marriage, Dusoleil's magical approach to life makes the world better for his co-workers and other Parisian locals. In a time when we all feel stuck behind walls, Amour will transport you to a world of magical fantasy in a story about love, self-worth, and dreams coming true.

Adapted from the 1943 short story Le Passe-Muraille by Marcel Aymé, Amour played 17 performances on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in 2002. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Amour was originally produced on Broadway by The Shubert Organization, Jean Doumanian Productions, Inc. and USA OSTAR Theatricals.

Amour is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com