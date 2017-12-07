Derek Klena, Jackie Burns, Abby Mueller and More Lead LAST DAYS OF SUMMER Industry Reading Today in NYC

A private industry reading has been announced for the new musical, LAST DAYS OF SUMMER based on the Steve Kluger, international best-selling novel of the same name.

It is being directed and developed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (pictured, left; Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde & Big River) with a score by Grammy Winner Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical & Little Women), and book and lyrics by Steve Kluger.

The cast includes Derek Klena, Anthony Rosenthal, Jackie Burns, Drew Gehling, Abby Mueller, Melissa van Der Schyff, Daniel Jenkins, Mel Johnson, Jr., Jim Kaplan, Julia Antonelli, Kevin Carolan, Christopher Paul Richards, Yasmeen Sulieman, Anthony Norman, and Aidan Wharton.

LAST DAYS OF SUMMER is the story of 13-year-old Joey Margolis, the neighborhood punching bag, growing up fatherless in Brooklyn in the early 1940s. A boy looking for a hero, Joey decides to latch on to Charlie Banks, the all-star third basemen for the New York Giants. But Joey's chosen champion doesn't exactly welcome the extreme attention of a persistent young fan with an overactive imagination. Then again, this strange, needy kid might be exactly what Banks needs.







The private industry reading will be held in New York City today, December 7, 2017. For more information, email lastdaysofsummerreading@gmail.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

