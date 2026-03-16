Dennis Bush Debuts 'THE SLOPPY ABANDON OF EXCAVATED LOVE' at Fresh Fruit Festival

Playwright Dennis Bush will debut his play THE SLOPPY ABANDON OF EXCAVATED LOVE at the Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage. The production will open the festival at The Wild Project.

The play follows Marcus, who discovers a journal from the 1980s and becomes increasingly absorbed in its contents. As he delves into the past, the discovery begins to affect his present life, placing strain on his relationship with his boyfriend Jason and complicating his friendship with his roommate Kelvin.

Bush previously presented the play HEAD FIRST at the Fresh Fruit Festival, where it received awards for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Director, and Outstanding Performance. His work has been staged internationally in cities including London, Paris, Sydney, Johannesburg, and Rome.

Bush has written more than 50 plays and monologue collections and is represented by Next Stage Press. In addition to his work as a playwright and screenwriter, he serves as a script and dialogue consultant for projects in theatre, film, and television.

Performance Schedule

Performances of THE SLOPPY ABANDON OF EXCAVATED LOVE will take place Monday at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the production and other Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage events are now available. Performances will take place at The Wild Project, located at 195 East 3rd Street in New York City.