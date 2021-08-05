Denise Marsa Releases New Single 'All This Time Alone'

In her haunting new single, "All This Time Alone," singer-songwriter Denise Marsa addresses the psychological fallout of the unprecedented experience of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Here, claustrophobia seems to have turned into agoraphobia as we transition away from isolation and back into society. For far too long, we have been locked in our homes and rooms with plenty of time for introspection, fear, and self-doubt, making a return to social interaction somewhat complex.

Marsa captures the pain and absurdity of these past 18 months with the help of a relentless drum and bass rhythm section reminiscent of a city of beating hearts both longing for and fearing change. Marsa's powerful vocals, edgy and raw, capture the intensity of the times we are living in even as she shares her highly personal perspective.

Marsa wrote, performed, and recorded this song in her home studio in NYC. It is produced in collaboration with Janosch Roth of Lautstumm Tonstudio in Sonnenbuhl, Germany.

"All This Time Alone," releases in association with BMG Rights Management on indie label KeyMedia Group based in New York City on August 9 on all major music platforms.

For more information about Denise Marsa please visit: DeniseMarsaMusic.com