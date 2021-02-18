Denis O'Hare and Sophie Okonedo Join Thriller INFINITE STORM, Starring Naomi Watts

Tony and Oscar-nominated actress Sophie Okonedo will join Tony-winner Denis O'Hare and more in the survival thriller Infinite Storm, starring Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts.

Billy Howle, and Parker Sawyers will also star in the feature from Malgorzata Szumowska's based on the true story of Pam Bales.

Bales, a mother, nurse and mountain guide, was caught in a blizzard on a solo trek up Mount Washington, during which she bravely rescued a stranger, battling the brutal storm as night fell on the mountain.

The film's screenplay was written by Josh Rollins and was also adapted from the article High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue by Ty Gagne. Principal photography is set to begin in Europe later this month.

Sophie Okonedo is a British film, theatre and television actress. She made her Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun, for which she won a Tony Award. She was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for her portrayal of Elizabeth Proctor in the 2016 Broadway revival of The Crucible.

Denis O'Hare won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor for Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor for his role in Sweet Charity. His recent television appearances include American Horror Story, True Blood, and The Good Wife. He is the co-writer, with Lisa Peterson, and star of An Iliad, which was performed at the New York Theatre Workshop.