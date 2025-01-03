Debbie Gibson Returns To 54 Below In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway leading lady Debbie Gibson on February 7 & 8 at 8pm.

Debbie Gibson, a true pop phenomenon, burst onto the scene at just 16, etching her name in history with the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Foolish Beat.” She became the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a number-one hit—she is STILL the youngest female, a record that has remained unbroken for over 30 years. Her unparalleled talent has translated into over 16 million album sales and a prolific theatrical career spanning 17 musicals, from Broadway's Les Misérables to the West End's Grease.

19, Gibson graced the stage alongside New Kids on The Block on The Mixtape Arena Tour. The following year, her single “Girls Night Out” soared to number four on the U.S. Billboard and U.K. MusicWeek charts. And 2021 marked the release of her first pop album in two decades, The Body Remembers, climbing to an impressive number two on the Apple Pop Sales Chart. Her music video for “Love Don't Care” has over a million views on YouTube. In 2022, Gibson embarked on a solo U.S. tour for The Body Remembers and commemorated the 35th anniversary of her debut album Out of the Blue with sold-out shows in NYC. She also delighted fans with her first full-length holiday album, Winterlicious.

Keeping the excitement alive, she recently revealed a book deal with Gallery for her forthcoming motivational memoir. No stranger to starring in television movies for Hallmark, Gibson can proudly add executive producer to one of the first LGBTQ+ inclusive movies on the network entitled Notes of Autumn. In 2024, she celebrated the 35th Anniversary of her No. 1 hit “Lost In Your Eyes” and No. 1 album Electric Youth with a brand new Electric Youth Newstalgia Remix by Tracy Young and special anniversary concerts around the world. The celebration continued in 15 markets across the country with Acoustic Youth: Songs and Stories from the Electric Youth Album Era.

Gibson's annual Winterlicious holiday tradition returned with residencies in Los Angeles and New York and two additional shows in Florida. She started the new year headlining the grand finale of the 2025 Rose Parade. Now get ready for a night of romance and timeless hits because Gibson is bringing her Love Songs tour to select cities in North America.

Debbie Gibson: Love Songs plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 7 & 8 at 8pm. Cover charges are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees) – $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). Premiums are $161 (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/DebbieGibson.

Tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.