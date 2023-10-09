Debbie Gibson, KT Tunstall & More to Join ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 30th Anniversary

Rockers on Broadway: 30th Anniversary has added new special guests to its already star-studded lineup. The likes of Debbie Gibson, a Rockers honoree in 2015, KT Tunstall, Simon Kirke, Dan Finnerty, and Ty Taylor, will bring even more excitement and talent to this highly anticipated event.



Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Rockers on Broadway is not only a night of incredible music but also a way to give back to the community. The concert will honor the critically acclaimed artist Melissa Etheridge and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. This annual music event raises funds for charities dedicated to performing arts education, including Broadway Bound Kids, Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids, The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, The Felix Organization, Teen Cancer America, and The PATH Fund.



For the past three decades, Rockers on Broadway has been a beacon of creativity and support for the performing arts community. Through their commitment to nurturing artists and empowering the next generation, they have made a lasting impact on local communities. The PATH Fund, Inc.® is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting arts education and has brought together artists, writers, musicians, designers, producers, directors, and fans to aid important causes in the industry and the public at large.



Don't miss out on this historic event! Join Rockers on Broadway: 30th Anniversary for a night of unforgettable performances and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of aspiring artists. Get your tickets now and be a part of this incredible celebration of music and community.

"We are thrilled to reveal our newest special guests for Rockers on Broadway: 30th Anniversary. With their incredible talent and passion for the performing arts, they will undoubtedly add an extra level of excitement to the event. We can't wait to see them take the stage alongside our already amazing lineup of artists." - Cori Gardner

The concert will be held at Sony Hall, 235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are available at rockersonbroadway.com and will range from $30-500.

SPECIAL GUESTS

KT Tunstall

Debbie Gibson: Rockers honoree in 2015

Dan Finnerty (The Dan Band; Old School; The Hangover)

Simon Kirke (Bad Company, Free)

Ty Taylor (Vintage Trouble)

STARRING

Gerand Canonico - Almost Famous; Be More Chill; American Idiot

Michael Cerveris - From Two-Time Tony Award

Winner (The Who’s Tommy, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Fun Home); Hbo’s Gilded Age

Nick Fradiani -American Idol - Winner; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Alexa Ray Joel - Singer/Songwriter

Donnie Kehr - The Who’s Tommy, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot, Aida

Pomme Koch - The Band's Visit

Constantine Maroulis - Two-Time Tony Award Nominee (Jekyll & Hyde, Rock Of Ages); American Idol

Apollo Levine -Mj The Musical

Samantha Parrish - Singer; Director Of Education For Broadway Bound Kids

Adam Pascal - Tony Award Nominee - Rent; Pretty Woman: The Musical, Something Rotten!, Aida

Lauren 'Lolo' Pritchard - Singer/ Songwriter; Spring Awakening;

Nick Prez - Singer / Actor / Teacher Of Bbk Rock

Ryann Redmond - Bring It On, Frozen, Once Upon A One More Time

Molly Russo - Tik Tok Sensation

Max Sangerman - A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Jeremy Schonfeld - Singer / Songwriter / Composer - Iron & Coal, Drift

Shayna Steele - Hairspray; Jesus Christ Superstar; Rent

Developing Artists

Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Sylvia Smith

Claudia Fabella, Gg Roberts-Nguyen, Reese Rehl, Jurnee Swan, Audrey Simone Winters

Host: Ben Cameron

Musical Director: Henry Aronson

Auctioneer: Ryan Willard

Event Producer: Michael T. Clarkston

Director: Donnie Kehr

Executive Producer: Cori Gardner



ABOUT MELISSA ETHERIDGE



Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable classics as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won a Grammy® in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy® Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest-charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single “I Want to Come Over.” Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. In February 2007, Melissa Etheridge celebrated a career milestone with a victory in the “Best Song” category at the Academy® Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth. As a performer and songwriter, Etheridge has shown herself to be an artist who has never allowed “inconvenient truths” to keep her down. Earlier in her recording career, Etheridge acknowledged her sexual orientation when it was considered less than prudent to do so. In October 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer, a health battle that, with her typical tenacity, she won. Despite losing her hair from chemotherapy, Etheridge appeared on the 2005 Grammy® telecast to sing “Piece of My Heart” in tribute to Janis Joplin. By doing so, she gave hope to many women afflicted with the disease.

In 2016, Melissa Etheridge released Memphis Rock & Soul, her first album since 2014’s critically lauded This Is M.E., recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis. The album received stellar reviews from the likes of Entertainment Weekly, Parade, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, and more. She followed that up with the release of The Medicine Show in April 2019. For The Medicine Show, Melissa reunited with celebrated producer John Shanks and sounds as rousing as ever, bringing a new level of artistry to her 15th studio recording. The Medicine Show deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion, and, most profoundly, healing.

In 2020, Etheridge successfully launched her own live-streaming subscription and single-ticket concert platform, Etheridge TV and in 2021, Melissa released a new album called One Way Out. The 9-track album is a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

October 2022 saw Melissa’s return to the theatre with her one-woman show, My Window – A Journey Through Life. The critically acclaimed, sold-out run premiered at New World Stages and is coming to Broadway next month.

ABOUT RICK FRENCH



Rick French is chairman and chief executive officer of French/West/Vaughan (FWV), a public relations, public affairs, advertising, and digital media agency with offices in Raleigh, New York City, Boston, Detroit, Tampa, and L.A. FWV is a 30x National Agency of the Year recipient that was also named the 2022, 2019 and 2017 Global PR Agency of the Year by a selection committee representing some of the world’s leading media outlets. Three times Rick has been named one of the “World’s 300 Most Influential Communicators” and he is an inductee of the prestigious NC Media & Journalism Hall of Fame.

In addition to chairing the board of directors of the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, Rick is a longtime member of the board of trustees of the internationally-renowned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame + Museum in Cleveland, Ohio; and he serves on the board of directors and leads the national advisory council of Teen Cancer America. He is also a member of the board of advisors of the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association.

His film and television production company, Prix Productions, recently produced the survival drama NOT WITHOUT HOPE starring Zachary Levi and Josh Duhamel, which will be in theatres in 2024; and he and Dwayne Johnson are producing the documentary FOUR DOWN in partnership with Oscar-nominated director Steven Cantor. He is the executive producer of a documentary on the late 1950s rocker Eddie Cochran, which is currently in production; and his much-anticipated feature film, CLEAR.

LAKE, about the early days of rock ‘n’ roll and the untimely death of Buddy Holly, will begin filming later this year. Rick is also co-owner of the Daytona Tortugas, a minor affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds. He holds private equity stakes in three NBA franchises.

ABOUT DEBBIE GIBSON



Debbie Gibson burst onto the music scene at 16 and instantly became the youngest artist in history to write, produce and perform a number-one hit, "Foolish Beat." on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. She is still the youngest female and has held the world record for more than three decades. Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums and has starred in 17 musicals in 17 years, from Broadway's Les Miserables to the West End's Grease.



In 2019, Gibson joined NKOTB on The Mixtape Arena Tour. Later that year, she also served as a celebrity judge on Nickelodeon’s “America’s Most Musical Family.” In 2020, her single “Girls Night Out” soared to No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard and U.K. MusicWeek charts.



2021 was a busy year for Gibson. Her guest-starring role in the musical episode of “Lucifer” debuted on Netflix. She completed her “Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre: Live from Las Vegas” mini-residency at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. Gibson released a new duet of “Lost in Your Eyes,” featuring Joey McIntyre, as well as the DJ Tracy Young co-penned “One Step Closer,” with an exclusive remix debuting on the Debbie Gibson Peloton Ride. Her first pop album of original material in 20 years, The Body Remembers, came out on her own label Stargirl Records to rave reviews. The new album promptly shot up to No. 2 on the Apple Pop Sales Charts and achieved one million streams in its first month.



In 2022, Stargirl Records released “One Step Closer Remixes” reaching No. 3 on the Swiss dance charts and landed at No. 8 on the Commercial Pop MusicWeek chart in the UK. Gibson appeared on CBS Secret Celebrity Renovation, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon as she showed off her musical chops sitting in with The Roots. She embarked on a U.S. solo tour of “The Body Remembers” and celebrated the 35th anniversary of her debut album Out of the Blue with three sold-out shows in NYC. Gibson’s first full-length holiday album Winterlicious was released, and her holiday tour of the same name kicked off with sold-out shows and acclaim.



Earlier this year, Gibson competed against Donny Osmond on Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars and she was revealed as the “Nightowl” on Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer. This past summer, “The Body Remembers Encore Tour," rolled across the US while she dropped her new single and music video for “Love Don’t Care," appeared on HSN's Christmas in July special, and released "Love Don't Care - The Remixes." Gibson recently announced a book deal with Gallery for her upcoming memoir.

From No. 1 hits and platinum albums to starring roles on stage and screen, Debbie Gibson is a true entertainer with timeless talent and charisma. Follow @DebbieGibson on all social media and more info with tour dates at DebbieGibsonOfficial.com

Photo credit: Nick Spanos