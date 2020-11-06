Debapriya Adhikary and Samanwaya Sankar Present Online Concert

Tune in on November 14.

Robert Browning Associates' online concert series continues on November 14th with virtuosos Debapriya Adhikary and Samanwaya Sankar, two of India's foremost young artists. Their jugalbandi is unusual in that it is a duet with vocal and sitar (lute) instead of the more common duets with two instrumentalists or two vocalists. Both artists trained with the legendary Padmavibhushan Girija Devi and have traveled worldwide with their brilliant renditions of Hindustani (North Indian) music. They are joined by the accomplished tabla (drums) player Tanmoy Bose, who has accompanied many major artists, including Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan.

Debapriya with his mellifluous 3-octave voice and Samanwaya with his remarkable command of the sitar have been acclaimed in India and abroad for their enthralling performances, both as soloists and as a duo. Both are "A" grade artists of All India Radio and Doordarshan, composed music for the Australian film The Sleeping Warrior based on Indian and Aboriginal spirituality, and directed the award-winning documentary of their mentor's contributions to music, Girija: A Lifetime in Music. Debapriya started studying music with his mother Smt. Anita Adhikary, and trained under Samaresh Chawdhury (for 13 years), Kumar Prasad Mukherjee, Vijay Kichlu, and with Padmavibhushan Girija Devi. Samanwaya trained with Sasanka Bandopdhyaya, Manilal Nag (for 12 years), Shyamal Chatterjee, Kumar Prasad Mukherjee, and Padmavibhushan Girija Devi.

Upcoming online concert:

Sat, Nov 28: Hassan Hakmoun - Gnawa Soul of Morocco

