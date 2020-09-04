DeMarius Copes Joins the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie

Copes will play Oliver, a friend of Zoe Murphy's.

Deadline reports that DeMarius Copes has joined the cast of the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" film.

Copes, who is an original cast member of "Mean Girls" on Broadway, will play Oliver, a friend of Zoe Murphy's. This makes Copes' big-screen debut.

Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino, Nik Dodani and Colton Ryan make up the rest of the previously-announced cast.

The story follows Evan Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after THE FAMILY of a classmate who died by suicide mistakes one of Hansen's letters for their son's suicide note.

Check out Copes' bio from "Mean Girls" here:

Broadway Debut! Super excited to be a part of this incredible show with this amazing cast. Newsies (First National Tour), The Prom (Alliance Theatre), Stilyagi (PowerHouse Theatre Season), A Chorus Line (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Les Mis, 42nd Street, Hairspray (Red Mountain Theatre). @DeMariusR_Copes

