David Yazbek to Appear at 54 Below with Special Guest Star George Abud

Tony Award nominee and composer of the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical, The Band's Visit, David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on February 12 at 7pm for an encore show after six prior sold out events. The New York Times has called Mr. Yazbek's live performance "a thrill-ride at a volcano's edge." Together with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC, Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows-old, new, and upcoming. Yazbek recently performed at Feinstein's/54 Below in December 2017, with special guest Katrina Lenk. Prior guest performers at his shows have included Patti LuPone, Michael Cerveris, Anaïs Mitchell, and Patrick Wilson.

Joining him on February 12 is George Abud, whom Yazbek calls "The Band's Visit's secret-weapon." A wonderful actor/singer who is also a world-class instrumentalist on both violin and oud, Mr. Abud captivates Broadway audiences nightly in the role of Camal. He will take the spotlight and stretch his musical muscles with Yazbek's band.

David Yazbek's previous credits include The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Boardwalk Empire, and the haunting Where in The World Is Carmen Sandiego theme.

TICKET AND VENUE INFORMATION

Tickets start at $50 - $60 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. VIP and Premium seats available starting at $85 -$95. All seating is cabaret style and at the discretion of management. To purchase tickets, visit https://54below.com/events/david-yazbek-special-guest-george-abud/ or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Related Articles